“Ducknelo Scamming”: Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga $89.99 PPV Price Has Everyone Riled Up

May 3, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: Undisputed super middle weight champion SAUL CANELO ALVAREZ 60-2-2-39KOs of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico weighed in at 166.8 lbs while challenger JAIME MUNGUIA 43-0-34KOs of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico weighed 167.4 at the weigh-in for their main event boxing fight for the undisputed super middleweight title tomorrow night on PBC Prime at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240503_zsp_o117_049 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

In a few weeks from now, the pound-for-pound king of boxing, Canelo Alvarez returns to the squared circle to take on Edgar Berlanga. However, if fans want to watch the Mexican pugilist, it is going to come at a price that not many are happy with. The PPV price of the event was just announced and fans were left fuming at the same.

Just three months after his unanimous decision win over Jaime Munguía, the 34-year-old returns to action on Mexican independence day weekend.

It is already a fight that Alvarez has been heavily criticized for taking as he’s allegedly avoided some of the bigger names that fans wanted him to take on. This led to Oscar De La Hoya branding him ‘Duckanelo’.

And now, ahead of the fight, the PPV price of the event was revealed at $89.99.

Needless to say, this did not sit well with fans who bashed both Alvarez and the streaming company for their greed.

Unfortunately, Alvarez does not have any control over the price of the event. It is also important to note that his last fight against Mungia was also priced the same.

Regardless, fans were quick to let their displeasure known.

One fan said, “robbing mfs in broad daylight.”

robbing mfs in broad daylight https://t.co/dntTugVt4j — ‍ (@neanolove) August 22, 2024



Another fan added, “People should NOT buy this garbage.”

People should NOT buy this garbage. https://t.co/ANzH2Um63b — Alex (@Alex5AVA6E) August 22, 2024



“Ducknelo scamming.”– added a frustrated fan angry at the price tag.



“Bro sorry but NOBODY is going to pay to watch this mid fight for that much money.”– commented another fan.

Bro sorry but NOBODY is going to pay to watch this mid fight for that much money — Sebastrigol (@Sebastrigol) August 22, 2024



Another fan bashed both fighters saying, “Trash a*s fight. This isn’t worth 8.99. Canelo is overrated and berlanga is trashx.”

Trash ass fight. This isn’t worth 8.99. Canelo is overrated and berlanga is trashx — @ArtVandelay (@ArtVandelay4547) August 22, 2024



Despite the anger around the price, Alvarez has promised a show for fans watching around the world and in attendance.

Alvarez promises a finish over Berlanga

In recent interviews, Alvarez seemed fired up about his upcoming fight. The Mexican champion stated that he did not hold Berlanga’s skills in high regard and envisioned a finish in his fight.

Now unless, Berlanga can pull some rabbit out of his hat, this very well could end the way Alvarez has predicted. Despite his status as an up and comer and despite allegations of Canelo ducking boxers, the fact remains that the latter is still the greatest this generation has to offer.

The 34-year-old did not pick a round but he stated that a world of pain awaits Berlanga as he steps in to fight arguably the greatest boxer of his generation.

Alvarez also went on to add that fighting during Mexican independence day was an added motivation for him and that there is no way he would lose with so much on the line for him and his people.