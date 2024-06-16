David Benavidez vs. Oleksandr Gvozdyk Purse and Payouts: Mexican Monster’s Win Over ‘The Nail’ Reportedly Results in Massive Earnings

.June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: DAVID BENAVIDEZ (29-0-24) of Phoenix, Arizona defeats OLEKSANDR GVOZDYK (20-2-16) of Kharkiv, Ukraine by a 12 round unanimous decision 119-109, 117-111, 116-112 during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_025 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Another David Benavidez fight night, another big payday as he beat Oleksandr Gvozdyk in his light heavyweight debut to secure the WBC interim title. Needless to say, people have been wondering how much Benavidez got paid for that awesome performance.

NY Fights suggests Benavidez could reportedly earn a $2 million base payout, with the PPV share possibly raking it up to $6 million. These are still speculations; educated speculations, but speculations all the same and need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

His opponent, Gvozdyk, on the other hand, had a base payout of reportedly $500k with the opportunity to make another $400-$500k through PPV sales, bringing his final purse from the fight to nearly a million bucks.

And NEW Interim WBC Light Heavyweight World Champion, The Mexican Monster David Benavidez!@Benavidez300 | #PBConPrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/MDN5oesrxy — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) June 16, 2024

Despite the win, and the millions of dollars, what The Mexican Monster really wants is to trade shots with Canelo Alvarez. However, in the absence of that particular motivator, he seems focused on the light heavyweight title at the moment. Right now, he is just too huge for the middleweight division and would have to cut a lot of weight.

All that said, if given the chance, ‘The Monster’ would still like to take out Alvarez.

Canelo Alvarez is still the fight to make for The Mexican Monster

The Mexican boxer has been calling out his fellow countryman for a long time but the Undisputed super middleweight champion hasn’t given him the time of the day. The best way to get a champion’s attention is to keep winning and the light heavyweight boxer seems to be doing just fine in that department.

To make matters even more obvious than they already are, Benavidez called out Alvarez again after his win last night.

“I’m still looking to go down to 168 (lbs) fight for the title, if we’re gonna get Canelo, or if they would like to vacate it I would like to win it one more time.”

David Benavidez CALLS Out Canelo Alvarez After Beating Oleksandr Gvozdyk in His 175lb Debut pic.twitter.com/mFYVavyxMh — Dimas Tollinchi (@TollinchiDimas) June 16, 2024

Benavidez wants to fight in both weight classes, meaning he wants to take on both Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol, a tall order for any man; dead or alive.

The weight cut itself would be brutal but if the boxer can commit to it, fans will have some very interesting days ahead of them.