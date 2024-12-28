‘Devastating’: 35-Year-Old Boxer Paul Bamba Dies Days Winning World Title, Jake Paul and Fans Pay Tribute

The boxing world is reeling from the heartbreaking news of Paul Bamba’s death at the age of 35. Bamba, who won the WBA Gold World title last week, tragically passed away only days after reaching the pinnacle of his career.

The sudden loss has shaken the community, with fighters, fans, and even Jake Paul paying tribute to the late champion on social media. Paul took to social media to express his sadness about it.

“RIP Paul Bamba”

RIP Paul Bamba https://t.co/ovu7egrGHn — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 28, 2024

Interestingly, Jake’s comment came a few days after Bamba called him out publicly and challenged to defeat him in a bout. In a video shared by YSM Sports on YouTube, Bamba threatened to ‘f**k Jake up’ in an explosive tirade against him.

“[Jake Paul] you can come get it, you can come fight for it or whatever, you can keep doing the gimmick fights,” Bamba said.

“At the end of the day, I’ve put in the work. You can say you’ve taken boxing seriously and yeah you’ve made a lot of money but you haven’t earned anything in boxing.”

Nevertheless, Bamba’s journey was one of resilience and hard work, making his untimely passing even more devastating. His legacy in the ring and the impact he left behind will not be forgotten.

His rise in 2024 was nothing short of incredible. Bamba even broke Mike Tyson’s record with 14 knockouts in a single year.

His relentless drive and skill in the ring earned him respect across the sport, and his untimely passing has created a huge void. Tributes have poured in from all corners, including from his manager and close friend, singer Ne-Yo.

“Paul wasn’t just a great athlete – he was an inspiration,” Ne-Yo shared.

“His heart, passion, and determination were unmatched. We’ll miss him deeply.”

At this point in time unfortunately, the cause of Bamba’s death is not known.

A look back at Bamba’s career

Paul Bamba, born on August 15, 1989, in Río Piedras, Puerto Rico, made his professional boxing debut on January 9, 2021, at 31, securing a first-round TKO against Felix Alexis Cardenas. Standing 6’1″ with a 76-inch reach, Bamba fought in the light heavyweight and cruiserweight divisions. Over his career, he achieved a record of 18 wins (15 by knockout) and 3 losses.

A heartbroken Bamba family issues a statement

Bamba’s family shared a heartfelt statement celebrating his life and everything he achieved. They talked about his passion for boxing and the dedication he showed to his fans.

“Paul lived and breathed boxing,” they said.

“He gave everything he had in every fight, and his legacy will inspire future generations of fighters.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bamba (@bambajuice)

Bamba’s influence went beyond his impressive record. He was humble, always ready to mentor young fighters and push them to chase their dreams. His impact wasn’t just about wins – it was about the way he lifted up those around him.