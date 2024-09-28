Dmitry Bivol Ex-Wife: All You Need to Know About Ekaterina, Their Split, and More

While he is busy sharpening his blade, honing his skills for the upcoming super fight against fellow Russian, Artur Beterbiev, WBA light heavyweight champion, Dmitry Bivol’s personal life is all in the public glare after his ex-wife picked sides with his opponent.

Earlier, Ekaterina, influencer and ex-wife of Bivol came out with serious allegations against the champion, even rallying to get the fighter canceled.

After 16 years of togetherness, Dmitry Bivol and Ekaterina finally decided to mark a full stop on their relationship, settling for a divorce last year.

While the Russian champion generally keeps a low profile, his marriage took a turn for the worse after his super fight with Canelo in 2022 and publicly so.

Just a year after Bivol‘s monumental win, the couple separated and since then the influencer has levied a string of accusations against her ex-husband since then.

Even though she didn’t claim anything then that would hamper his former husband’s reputation at the time, the influencer has since decked the WBA champion with a series of accusations, even publicly criticizing him for alleged stinginess on matters of child support.

But how did the relationship turn awry?

Understanding the Bivol-Ekaterina split

Bivol will be fighting Artur Beterbiev in a super fight on October 12th, that would ultimately determine the undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world as the two undefeated Russians clash heads.

But before he gets there, the champion is waging wars on fronts. On one front, he has the ever-dangerous Beterbiev who has a deadly 100% KO rate, and on the other hand, he has to face his own ex-partner on the other.

In fact, Ekaterina has accused him of paying just over a thousand bucks a month for his two sons shortly after coming out with serious physical and mental abuse allegations against the boxer and his mother.

Furthermore, she has also launched a social media campaign, garnering more than 30,000 on Instagram alone. On top of that, the influencer has vowed not to stop until justice is done.

“Cancel Bivol for paying only 1100 [dollars] per month for both kids! He is hiding his foreign bank accounts. “My children and I are (cheering) for Artur!”

Nahhh 🤣 Bivol’s wife is praying on his downfall pic.twitter.com/5Caqu37oK2 — Homelander MMA (@HomelanderMMA) September 26, 2024

Last October, Ekaterina had accused Bivol and his mother of physically and psychologically abusing her while providing photographic evidence of the bruises sustained during the relationship.

While the authenticity of these photographs is yet to be ascertained she is now publicly backing Beterbiev to defeat Bivol and has recently revealed her ex-husband’s apparent vulnerabilities, including some of his injuries.