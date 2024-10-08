“Done F*cking With You”: Terence Crawford Moves Focus From Teofimo Lopez, Wants Canelo Alvarez Next

After his recent win over Israil Madrimov, Terence Crawford is ready to take on his next big challenge, and it looks like he’s shifting gears! Initially, Teofimo Lopez was at the top of his list, especially after their online banter and the former’s recent performance. But now, Crawford has made it clear that he’s “done f*cking with” Lopez and is laser-focused on one target: Canelo Alvarez.

The feud between Crawford and Lopez is finally done or so it seems. It all started when Crawford mocked Lopez’s lawsuit against Top Rank, saying he’s the one in a “f**ked up situation.”

Recently, Crawford posted a selfie flipping off Lopez, asking, “Where you at? Let’s talk it out”. Lopez replied he was at the grocery store buying bananas and even hinted at a potential fight. While both men might be in for a street fight, a sanctioned bout inside the ring seems off the table for now.

For ‘Bud’ it’s all eyes on Alvarez now.

With the boxing world buzzing about potential matchups, fans are eager to see if Crawford can make this showdown happen. It’s clear that “Bud” is ready for a super fight that could be one for the ages. ‘Bud’ took to Twitter to indicate his shift in focus saying

Ok I’m done fucking with you @TeofimoLopez I done gave you enough attention. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 8, 2024



He then also explained that his pursuit of the Alvarez fight is more than just about the money!

If I needed a payday I would have took the @TheNotoriousMMA 2 fight deal don’t you think? Yall people say anything, to come up with some crazy stuff. @Canelo can fight whoever he want to. If our fight comes to fruition then it will be. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 8, 2024

But can he do it? Can he beat the Mexican Superman?

Crawford backs himself against Alvarez

Crawford is pulling out all the stops to get Canelo Álvarez in the ring for a long-awaited super fight. When asked about facing Álvarez, Crawford confidently declared, “Of course, I’ll beat him,” adding, “There ain’t no doubt in my mind that I won’t beat anybody I step in the ring with”.

Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, is also working with Crawford to make this fight happen.

“I’ll give Canelo what I think is a fair price. If he accepts it, he’ll deal directly with me to finish the deal.”

Alalshikh is keen on securing this matchup, emphasizing that Crawford wants Canelo just as much.

Crawford recently improved his record to 41-0 after a victory over Israil Madrimov, while Canelo, now at 62-2-2, has won five straight fights, though some critics say he’s been taking easier opponents lately.

Fans are eager to see if this super fight comes to fruition, especially with Canelo opening up to the public and claiming he is in no need of Alalshikh’s money!