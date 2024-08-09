“Arrogant Piece of Sh*t”: Oscar De La Hoya Slams ‘Ducknelo’ Canelo Alvarez for Using High Prices to Duck Fights

Canelo Alvarez and the words ‘ducking a fight’ don’t often go hand in hand. In fact, throughout his career, the Mexican has always fought the best of the best irrespective of the weight class they compete in. However, recently fans and fighters alike have called him out for ‘ducking’ David Benavidez. The latest name to do that is his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

It is no secret that the pair have a sour relationship after the champion boxer’s time at Golden Boy Promotions came to a bitter end in 2020.

However, ever since he left, De La Hoya has always found ways to criticize him. This time around it came via a video posted on X where he called Canelo arrogant.

“I’m not the only one who thinks Canelo is an arrogant piece of s*it. Turki Alalshikh recently revealed that Canelo refused to meet with him…He will do anything not to fight David Benavidez.”

Clap Back Thursday time!!! Hey DUCKNELO

De la Hoya also claims that the Mexican has outpriced himself so much that even the Saudis don’t want to deal with him.

Meanwhile, Alvarez has spoken about having different reasons behind not meeting Alalshikh.

Alvarez is focused on Berlanga

The Mexican champion is currently gearing up to fight Edgar Berlanga in September during Mexican Independence Day weekend. This fight has been a staple for the boxer throughout his career.

During one of the press conferences for his fight, in an interview with Fight Hype on YouTube, he offered this as the reason for not meeting with Alalshikh.

“I said look, I’m a 100% focused on this fight and I can’t talk about other fights. Maybe that’s why he talk about that today…And I don’t really ask him for anything, I’m good.”

Canelo Álvarez really said " Fuck Turki " if they want to work with me it will be on my own terms not there's #boxing

Credit @fighthype on YT pic.twitter.com/oz1jrvf88r — Calls (@IAMRealCalls951) August 7, 2024

Alvarez also spoke about how he doesn’t need the fight, as he was making fights on his terms and will continue to do so. He does not need to fight in Saudi Arabia to make big money fights.