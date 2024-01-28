Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder Purse and Payouts: How Much Money Did the Boxers Made?

At the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, Jaime Munguia and John Ryder, with aspirations for future fights against Canelo Alvarez, stepped into the ring with ambitions. And the Mexican boxer moved one inch closer towards his aim of securing a matchup with Alvarez. Now Munguia continuing his winning streak has sealed the victory with a knockout, prompting Ryder’s corner to stop the fight after he suffered his fourth knockdown in the matchup. Now, considering the last time Ryder secured the biggest purse of his career, despite losing he racked up over $2M, the question arises: how much have both boxers earned from this event? Let’s find out.

When discussing finances in the realm of combat sports, details about money and purses are highly confidential. However, various reports on the internet provide estimates of how much the athletes earned for the matchup. Similarly, for this Footprint Center showdown, many reports suggest that despite the title being on the line, both boxers didn’t earn in the millions but secured a substantial six-figure income.

According to estimates by the sportster, in this fight, Munguia received a guaranteed minimum of $800,000, and Ryder earned $400,000 after losing the fight. However, it’s important to note that these figures are only estimates, and there is no official confirmation. So, the actual purse could be higher or lower than what has been reported.

And now, after Munguia has earned his 43rd victory while remaining undefeated, he has made a big statement and emerged as the favorite of the fans. The question now up in the air is, is the Mexican vs. Mexican the next big fight for the 168lbs title? Munguia shared his thoughts about fighting Alvarez next.

After John Ryder fight, is Jaime Munguia and Canelo Alvarez happening next?

After knocking out John Ryder impressively, when Munguia was asked about his next opponent, he stated that he didn’t know who he would face next but wanted to beat the champion of the 168lbs division and claim the title. When asked if he sees fighting the Mexican Champion Alvarez next, he stated:

“Truly, it will be a great honor, it will be a great fight among Mexicans and Canelo gives it a chance. It will be an honor to be in the same ring with him.”

Indeed, facing the Mexican champion would be a significant opportunity for Munguia, both financially and in terms of his legacy, as both fighters are currently the two elite forces in the division; one is already a legend and one is making waves in the division so their match would be absolutely exciting for the fans to watch.