Canelo Alvarez vs Jamie Munguia Purse and Payouts: Mexican Boxing Legend’s Reported Earnings for Defending 168-Pound Championship

RECORD DATE NOT STATED Boxeo 2024 Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (MEX) vs Jaime Munguia (MEX) – Fights Saul -Canelo- Alvarez (L) and Jaime Munguia (R) during the Fight for the undisputed super middleweight championship, at T-Mobile Arena on May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. LAS VEGAS NEVADA UNITED STATES PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxMEXxCHNxRUS Copyright: xDavidxLeahx 20240504232945_BOX_2024_FIGHT_CAN_MUN_ALVAREZ19

Boxing superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will take home another massive purse after successfully defending his Super Middleweight title against fellow Mexican challenger Jamie Munguia. And if you are worried about Munguia, fret not. He too had the biggest payday of his career. That said, how much did Alvarez actually make for the fight?

This clash of the Titans got the community talking with fans falling head over heels to see the Mexican legend return. Reportedly the boxer has earned a staggering sum of $35 million for his 61st victory. It will take a little time for that number to sink in, so take your time.

According to The Sportster and sources close to the negotiations, Canelo is slated to snag an eight-figure salary, cementing his name down in history as one of boxing’s highest-paid athletes. Yes, courtesy of a three-fight deal with Premier Boxing Champions, the Mexican reportedly bagged an incredible $35 million for just this one bout!

As for Munguia, a title fight against the ace boxer has got him the biggest paycheck of his career. While the amount is not disclosed yet, insiders and sources close to the boxer admittedly say that the bout with Canelo will credit the 27-year-old a whopping $10 million in cash. This amount is actually double his current net worth!

Now, coming on to the actual fight itself; despite the odds not being in his favor, the undefeated challenger did not disappoint. In fact, besides hitting the jackpot to bag such a massive paycheck, Munguia won over a lot of fans when he stood there tall, going toe to toe with the undisputed champion.

That performance could have won him the fight any other day but this is Canelo Alvarez we are talking about.

Canelo remains undisputed as Munguia goes out on his shield

The Super Middleweight champion put on a clinical performance, outboxing the challenger and taking him through all 12 rounds to hand him his first professional loss. With this triumph, the 33-year-old has extended his legacy for the most successful undisputed title defenses in the current four-belt era with four spectacular title defenses.

To give credit where it is due, it was not a cakewalk for Canelo as the challenger really poured his heart out in the early rounds, taking the fight to the champion. The 27-year-old Mexican showed class and finesse, firing away combinations with mean intention. In fact, nobody expected the young up-and-comer to deliver crisp and effective combinations that got him the early rounds.

Despite all his efforts, the more experienced Canelo did what he did best, neutralize his opponent with counterpunches. Every time the challenger got overzealous, the champion reminded him why he was the title holder, making him pay the price with solid shots.

Canelo picked apart the challenger using a more methodical approach as opposed to Munguia’s attempt to steamroll the champion with powerful combinations. He fought like a young man, with nothing held back but it wasn’t enough. It was never going to be enough.

In round 4, Canelo caught Munguia with a stellar combination, blasting him with a left hook followed by a right hand that dropped the challenger to the canvas.

This was the fight’s only knockdown. To the surprise of many, Munguia got back to his feet and went right at it again, trading shots with the champion to go all the way. Now, while that didn’t get him the win, the willingness to keep going at the champion with nothing to lose has made fans extremely proud of Munguia.

He may have lost the fight, but he’ll do well to remember, so did Canelo when he fought Floyd Mayweather. Performances like this are how stars are made and Munguia will do well to remember that.