KSI Plans Fights with Floyd Mayweather or Amir Khan Until Jake Paul Agrees to 185lbs Match

Despite retiring from the sport in 2017, boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather is still on everybody’s radar. Recently, popular British social media influencer KSI revealed his plans to fight the 50-0 pugilist until his business partner, Logan Paul’s young brother Jake Paul agrees to duke it out at 185 -lbs.

The YouTuber called out ‘The Problem Child’ on his channel and confirmed that he would only fight the Ohio native at 185 lbs, challenging Paul to man up and commit to it. He said,

“I’ll be fighting people left right and centre from the Amir khans to the Floyd Mayweathers, until he (Jake Paul) decides to man up and fight at 185 lbs”

KSI rejects Jake Paul's proposal to fight at 195 lbs ❌ 🗣️ “I'll be fighting people left right and centre from the Amir khans to the Floyd Mayweathers, until he decides to man up and fight at 185 lbs” pic.twitter.com/FyIxPQipg3 — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) August 23, 2024

Reacting to Paul’s desire to fight him at 195 lbs, KSI insisted that he would not fall for that, and instead keep fighting senior/veteran athletes like Amir Khan or Floyd Mayweather until Paul made it to 185 lbs.

For the unversed, KSI has mostly fought under the cruiserweight category with his last outing being at the catchweight of 181 lbs. Naturally, fighting a natural 195-pounder or somebody like Paul who usually weighs in at 205 -lbs is going to be a hard nut to crack for KSI. Meanwhile, the YouTuber also mentioned the perfect opponent for Cristiano Ronaldo in his boxing debut.

KSI names footballer as perfect opponent for Ronaldo

Amidst his fight camp for the upcoming MisFits boxing X Series 17 which takes place on Saturday, August 31 in Dublin, KSI made waves on the internet as he picked the perfect opponent for soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo. The Series 17 card features former Premier League title winner Danny Simpson making his boxing debut against YouTuber Danny Aarons. This is exactly why KSI was asked whether the Portuguese star will also venture into the squared circle much like his former Man Utd. teammate, Simpson.

To this the YouTuber named Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the perfect opponent for the Al-Nasar star in his boxing debut. According to talksports.com, he said,

“You never know…Him versus (Zlatan) Ibrahimovic, that could be something.”

Recognizing the potential of the bout, KSI simply put forth the idea of a massive payday for Ronaldo in case he decides to try something new outside the football court. What do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.