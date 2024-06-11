Logan Paul and KSI Launch $1 Million Prime X Treasure Hunt for Fans Everywhere

Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; American YouTuber Logan Paul and British YouTuber KSI, both cruiserweight professional boxers, pose for photos in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Prime stocks are going up and the hunt is on! Logan Paul and his business partner, KSI just dropped a million-dollar bomb, announcing their new marketing strategy in the form of a $1 million treasure hunt.

The duo in a new video unveiled the Prime X treasure hunt where fans will stand a chance to win a million dollars in cash and all they need to do is buy Prime beverages and get on the hunt.

KSI and Paul also announced the rules and details of the contest on their social media.

Prime has been pushing the envelopes big time, taking the challenge to entrenched competitors like Gatorade and BodyArmor. The beverage first started causing a massive uproar when many including teens started buying the drink in dozens.

Now, the founders are pushing it to the limit to get into the elite club of the $3 billion category with a unique marketing strategy. Hydrate yourself with a dozen Prime drinks and unlock the route map to a million dollars. Engrained in every bottle is a specific code you need to use to build a map that gives you the location.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIME (@drinkprime)

Scan the code on the back of the bottle, create a temporary profile, and use the engrained code to unlock the bits and pieces of a map that will lead you to the hidden cash. That’s it. That’s the whole game!

The contest is not limited to just one country but includes 20-plus states including the US, Canada, and the UK. Prizes must be claimed by August 1, 2024, and the company will make it public, announcing the winner on August 12th.

The brand’s meteoric rise is just a testament to its founder’s vision and its new tie-up with WWE marks a new dawn for the wrestling behemoth.

Prime strikes a deal with WWE marking history

For the first time ever, a brand’s logo will be etched on the canvas, center stage in the WWE ring. After coming to terms, and striking a deal, Prime is now the wrestling behemoth’s new sponsor. Paul and KSI’s beverage brand Prime did the paperwork, making Prime Hydration the exclusive Official Hydration Drink Partner of the WWE.

While we do not have anything credible on the length and financial terms of the deal, this new partnership is said to be the biggest sponsorship deal in the promotion’s history.

Moreover as part of the deal, Prime will get unprecedented exposure within the promotion, and with the brand already close with the UFC, Prime Hydration becomes the first official partner to activate across both TKO companies.