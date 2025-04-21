‘Biggest L Since Monza on iRacing’: Kyle Larson Meeting Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41 Earns NASCAR Fans’ Wrath

Kyle Larson is often in the headlines for winning races or setting some inhuman racing records. But this time, he has done something that has not turned out so popular among fans.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver shared a picture of his family alongside Logan Paul on Instagram. The responses to his post were largely critical. The picture was taken at Las Vegas during the WWE WrestleMania 41, in which Paul defeated AJ Styles.

One fan wrote, “This is embarrassing for you.”

Another added, “I promise that you are so much better than that dude.” The wrestler has faced widespread criticism and controversy over the years for various reasons.

The way he handled the Aokigahara Forest video, his promotion of cryptocurrency, and the questionable nature of his energy drink are some of the cases against him. This is why people aren’t very happy with spotting Larson, one of NASCAR’s best, alongside him. One fan went a step ahead in showing the driver how bad things were.

They said, “Biggest Larson L since Monza on iRacing.” Larson was suspended from NASCAR in 2020 for using a racial slur during an iRacing event called Monza Madness. The fan thought taking a picture with Paul was as big an offence as that.

One more comment declared, “Nah, this ain’t it, chief.”

Interestingly, Larson’s association with Paul runs deeper than just a photograph. He has an endorsement deal with Prime Hydration, the energy drink brand that has been under scrutiny for targeting children despite having high caffeine content. Paul and KSI jointly own the brand, and getting partnered with them was a big win for Larson from a financial perspective.

One fan pointed this out, “It’s like everyone is surprised that Kyle is sponsored by Logan’s company… this is nothing new.” Neither Larson nor Paul has tried keeping their association a secret, as mentioned. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they chose to get photographed during the WWE event.

Logan Paul’s response to Larson’s dominant victory at Bristol

Larson led 411 of 500 laps at Bristol’s Food City 500 to secure the victory. On Victory Lane, he was spotted holding a Prime bottle in his hand as his crew celebrated around him. Paul shared a picture of the driver on Instagram and wrote, “Prime Curse,” followed by a couple of laughing emojis.

The poke was sarcasm that Larson won despite being under the “Prime Curse.” For those unaware, “Prime Curse” refers to the downfall of athletes after they sign deals with Prime Hydration. Launched in 2022, the energy drink has grown significantly in popularity in a short period of time.

It has become a lifestyle brand that youngster seek a lot and it has even launched a special Kyle Larson edition bottle to attract young racing fans.