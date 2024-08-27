Logan Paul Ridiculed for ‘Sipping Air’ from Empty PRIME Bottle: ‘Bro Doesn’t Like His Own Drink’

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul press conference during Fanatics Fest in New York City Featuring: Logan Paul Where: New York, New York, United States When: 19 Aug 2024 Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xx instar54035588

Logan Paul is catching some serious heat online after a video surfaced of him pretending to drink from an empty PRIME bottle, the hydration drink he co-founded.

Fans didn’t waste any time roasting him, joking that even he doesn’t even like his own product. The clip quickly went viral, with people poking fun at the awkward moment, calling it out as a clear fail.

So, it looks like the “sipping air” move isn’t winning him any points with the crowd.

The 29-year-old co-founded Prime hydration with his arch-rival turned business partner, KSI. Ever since they launched the product, a bottle of PRIME has been glued to Logan wherever he goes.

In a bid to market the product, Paul is seldom seen without it and this includes his escapades in the WWE as well. Naturally, the product is prominent on his podcast, ‘Impaulsive’. Naturally, during the podcast, Paul is seen frequently taking sips of the product and so do his co-hosts.

However, this time, fans were quick to spot Paul acting.

In a clip that was posted by ‘Drama Alert’ on twitter, Paul is seen taking sips from a bottle that is empty.

At one point he even pretends to take a sip but forgets to swallow. Needless to say, fans did not miss the opportunity to roast Logan for this blunder.

One fan said, “Still tastes better than Prime.”

Still tastes better than Prime — Brad (@BradHeat) August 26, 2024



Another fan added, “bro doesn’t even like his own drink.”

bro doesn’t even like his own drink — Vakugu (@vakugu) August 26, 2024



“Air actually taste better than prime.”– commented a fan.

Air actually taste better than prime — Wilson (@justbhadmaan) August 26, 2024



“Lmfao. Just for marketing”– added a fan

Lmfao. Just for marketing — DilinPlayz (@DilinPlayz) August 26, 2024



While Paul’s brand has seen unfathomable growth since its launch, ongoing lawsuits against the influencer for unethical practices.

Logan Paul’s prime in a $68 million lawsuit

The drink brand, founded by the social media influencer-turned-boxer in 2018, and its parent company are facing a $68 million lawsuit for allegedly backing out of a manufacturing deal.

Refresco Beverages, the bottler, claims that Prime and Congo Brands breached their April 2023 contract by not purchasing the agreed minimum volume—at least 18.5 million cases per year for three years.

Refresco also claims they invested a lot of time and money retrofitting their equipment specifically for PRIME’s unique bottle shape, according to the lawsuit filed on August 2 in Delaware’s Chancery Court.

The brand claims to have generated revenues of over $1 billion in just two years of existence. Therefore, it will surely be a huge loss in revenue for the bottler, Refresco Beverages.

Now, whether Paul owns up to it or it ends up being a lengthy legal battle, only time can tell.