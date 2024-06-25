“Men Suffering Silently”: Mike Tyson’s Ex-Opponent Roy Jones Jr. Discloses Son’s Suicide, Leaves Fans in Grief

Roy Jones Jr. answers a question at the pre-fight news conference Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Fiserv Forum ahead of the Gamebred 4 boxing event Saturday, April 1, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jones will fight Anthony Pettis in the main event. Boxing

Roy Jones Jr. has come out with some devastating news and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. On Saturday, tragedy struck when his son Deandre died by suicide after just spending the entire night with his family on Friday.

The boxing legend only asked fans to respect his privacy during these trying times. The man who fought Mike Tyson back in 2020 has been spending time with his family and close ones.

Meanwhile, fans in the comments section have seen sending their prayers and condolences to Roy Jones Jr. and his family, highlighting the mental struggles that men face,

“So many men in this world suffering silently, so much expectations and pressure can only make a man do the unthinkable”

Another fan reciprocated Roy Jones Jr.’s comment about getting to spend his son’s last night with him,

“So sorry to hear that!! But also glad you were able to get that last night in with him… You will never forget that night..”

This fan pointed out the sad circumstances that Roy Jones Jr. found himself in. No parent should ever have to outlive their child,

“Really sorry about your loss champ. No man should outlive his children. I’ll be praying for you and your family”

One fan turned out to be a Mental Health First Aider and spoke about how unpredictable mental health can be,

“I’m so sorry to hear of this tragic loss. #MentalHealth can be difficult to deal with. I know, as I’m a Mental Health First Aider and Advocate. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.”

Man makes plans, god laughs, often cruelly so. It was only a few days ago that Roy Jones Jr. was talking about the possibility of making his boxing debut in the UK.

Roy Jones Jr. was looking forward to making his boxing debut in the UK

Roy Jones Jr. has retired from boxing, but he is still very active as a coach, as well as an exhibition fighter with his most iconic exhibition fight coming against Mike Tyson.

However, since then he has not fought anyone in the boxing ring. But he had all the intentions to change that status.

In a recent interview with Elle Brooke, he had revealed that he wanted to make his boxing debut in the UK,

“I would like to make a debut on UK soil because it had never happened before. So these opportunities now it can be possible….But if the opportunity came and the right money came along with it, I would be delighted.”

Roy Jones Jr. wanted to make a debut in UK after seeing how much British fans loved boxing. However, following the passing of his son Deandre, that will be the last thing on his mind. We hope he can take the time to grieve and remember his son and honor him the best he can.