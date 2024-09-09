Canelo vs Berlanga: Roy Jones Jr. Breaks Down Fight and Shares Prediction

Canelo Alvarez taking on Edgar Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day Weekend might not the fight the fans wanted but just getting to watch Canelo on such a historic day is enough to draw crowds. Boxing veteran Roy Jones Jr., meanwhile has given his predictions and a deconstruction of how the fight is going to shape up.

Jones Jr. is one of the finest minds in the sport of boxing and not just as a competitor but also as a coach. So when he makes a predicting regarding a fight, fans and fighters alike just take his word for it.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he spoke about how fans can have a great fight to watch if Berlanga can take a beating at Canelo’s hands and still keep coming.

“If he (Berlanga) can take the onslaught and return it, then we got ourselves a great fight. If he can’t take the onslaught then we got ourselves a fight that’s gonna be good for three rounds and it’s gonna be over.”

Jones says that for Berlanga to stand a chance against Canelo, he needs to impose himself on the champion. ‘The Chosen One’ is bigger than Alvarez and he needs to use it to his advantage.

This is a tactic that worked well for Dmitry Bivol against the Mexican fighter. He made the Super-middleweight champion very uncomfortable with his constant pressure and power.

So for Berlanga to find any success in the fight, he will have to follow the same strategy. Because once Alvarez gets into his rhythm it’s almost impossible to stop him. And Berlanga can’t outskill him, even trying to do so would be detrimental to his own chin.

Now whether any of this will come to pass or the match will depend on the luck of a puncher’s chance, we will have to wait and see.

Regardless, Roy Jones Jr. has also spoken his piece about the allegations of Alvarez ducking David Benavidez.

Why Benadvidez vs Canelo doesn’t happen

The Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez fight is something boxing fans have been begging for. They want to see the Undisputed Super Middleweight champion take on Mike Tyson’s favorite boxer at the moment. But it still hasn’t come to pass.

And despite fans and experts like accusing Canelo of ducking, it doesn’t seem like the fight is taking place anytime soon. Besides, both fighters seemingly have other plans for their careers.

That said, in the same interview, Roy Jones Jr. spoke about what could happen if Benavidez were to box Canelo. Jones Jr. believes that Benavidez will lather Canelo up with powerful punches and the Mexican boxer doesn’t want to face that kind of power, especially when it comes with a rather large gas tank.

“Throws a lot of punches, who we haven’t really seen hurt yet, who has a very good gas tank, and who’s big for the weight class. Everything Canelo don’t want to see, David Benavidez is that.”

“Everything that Canelo don’t want to see right now, David Benavidez is that!”- Roy Jones Jr Do you think RJJ has a valid point? Why or why not? : https://t.co/oCH2r7Lr6a #Boxing #CaneloBerlanga pic.twitter.com/EnVUyPE80M — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) September 9, 2024

However, Jones Jr. still believes that even though he possesses all these attributes, that doesn’t mean he will beat Canelo Alvarez.

That is for a simple reason, over his career, the Mexican champion has fought multiple fighters like him and Benavidez does not bring anything new to the table that Alvarez has not seen or beaten yet.