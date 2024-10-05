Roy Jones Jr. Explains How ‘Still Powerful’ Mike Tyson Can Overwhelm Jake Paul in the Ring

Mike Tyson might be 58 but he still packs a punch, according to Roy Jones Jr. The former world champion, credited with one of the sharpest minds in the sport, believes the Jake Paul vs. Tyson fight will not be a push over.

The biggest problem fans have with the fight is the massive 30-year age gap between the two fighters. However, ‘Captain Hook’ believes ‘Iron’ can still overwhelm the 27-year-old.

Jake Paul has been fighting for 6 years now. In this time, he has vastly developed his boxing skills. But that is in comparison to what it used to be before.

So, he is nowhere near what Mike Tyson is in terms of technique and power.

No doubt, ‘The Problem Child’ possesses KO power, but he is going up against the king of KOs and Jones Jr. believes he will not be able to handle Tyson’s explosiveness.

“When I was in there with him, he’s still as powerful as ever….I feel like what he’ll do is go out, test Jake, see what Jake’s got, see can Jake hit him.”

Having been the last person to fight Tyson in a ring in decades, Roy Jones Jr. knows the former heavyweight champion will have a set gameplan.

If ‘Iron‘ thinks Paul is dangerous and can hurt him, he will push the issue and try to finish the fight early. But if he does not see him as that much of a threat, he will look to take him the distance and tire him out.

Now, that should worry most people but ‘The Problem Child‘ is having fun with the fight promotions.

He even shared a skit where he gets ‘Knocked out’ by Tyson.

Paul uses Tyson to troll KSI

Jake Paul is well aware of the KO power Mike Tyson still possesses. Despite the 30-year age difference he has never faced such power in the ring before. So there’s a good chance, ‘Iron’ Mike just loses it for a minute and knocks his lights out.

Except, Paul sees the funny side of it and an opportunity to clown fellow YouTuber-turned boxer, KSI.

Ahead of the Tyson fight, he put out a skit where he trolls KSI’s new release with Tyson’s help.

‘The Nightmare’ recently released a new song and Paul does not like it one bit. So, in the skit, he pretends to fall after a KO from ‘Iron’, but regains consciousness only to stop the Brit’s song,

“When Mike Tyson knocks you out but KSI’s song starts playing”

Jake Paul has had ENOUGH with KSI’s new song bro pic.twitter.com/jghVy7cpSV — betr (@betr) October 5, 2024

Fans are siding with Paul for a change here calling out KSI for dropping a song that is hard to listen to.

Even though he meant it as a joke, the possibility of him getting KOed by Mike Tyson is pretty high. So, he will have to be very careful in the ring come November 15. Meanwhile, we know who KSI is rooting for.