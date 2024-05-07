Mike Tyson Shares Insight into the Dichotomy of Fame: “They Don’t Know My Mother Died”

Mike Tyson has had his share of fame; in fact, he is still one of the most beloved boxing icons in the world today. However, it was not always this easygoing for the former champion.

As a young boxer, who came from nothing, fame can be a bane and a boon. Mike Tyson has had first-hand experience of this. As a youngster, he was a really brash and violent man because that was the situation he grew up in; he had to be tough to survive.

In a recent interview with Nick Kyrgios on his YouTube channel, ‘Iron’ Mike spoke about fame and how he learned to deal with it eventually. He also shared how people don’t really know about anything that’s actually happening in an athlete’s life and make judgements about them without that knowledge.

“At the beginning not too well…Sometime I might be walking down the street, they don’t know if my mother died, my brother died, I’m hurt and they’ll just jump in your face.”

The legendary boxer then went on to talk about how he started getting sued a lot. He would often react violently to people pestering him and get into trouble.

Fame can be tricky and it is unfair to expect Mike Tyson to be on good behavior all the time as everyone has bad days. Regardless, Tyson has become a better man than in his 20s, something he would testify to himself.

The former heavyweight world champion then went on to talk about how important it is to form a good relationship with your mind because ultimately, that’s what controls everything.

Mike Tyson reveals the importance of having control over your mental health

Mike Tyson has always been very vocal about mental health, especially on his podcast.

As someone who has struggled with their mental health a lot in the past, Tyson knows how important a strong mind is.

“Your mind has to be your friend, because your mind is not your friend…..Once you have control over your mind and it becomes your friend, it’s going to relay good things to you and positive things.”

To an athlete at the top of their time, mental health is everything. If one cannot have control over their own mind, how could they possibly have control over the sport they compete in, especially at the highest level? Tyson had a kill or be killed mentality in the ring and that’s what brought him his wins.

Mike Tyson learned to control that impulse and is now in a very secure mental space, so much so that he is even gearing up to get into the ring again against a man 30 years his junior.