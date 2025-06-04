Sean O’Malley Will Not Take the ‘Mike Tyson Route’ with His UFC Paycheck

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is on the cusp of regaining that title this weekend at UFC 316. But make no mistake, the fan-favorite has no plans to squander his money in the future like fighters before him.

O’Malley, one of the promotion’s most marketable fighters on their roster, will headline his fourth consecutive event for the Dana White-led outfit this weekend. Sidelined since his title loss to Merab Dvalishvili at Noche UFC last year, O’Malley would play his part in turning in a record-setting gate in the region of $27.7 million regardless.

And this weekend, he fights Georgian star Dvalishvili again — this time in New Jersey atop the UFC 316 flagship card. Regarded as one of the more popular fighters in the UFC, O’Malley has also seen his fan base grow outside of the cage, resulting in a rather lavish and lucrative lifestyle at his disposal.

Speaking with Demetrious Johnson this week, however, O’Malley claimed he would not squander his future on lavish spending — and follow in the footsteps of a… let’s say Mike Tyson.

For the ex-heavyweight boxing champ, he notably went bankrupt after a stunning spending spree during his pomp.

“It’s just stacking up,” O’Malley said on his UFC paydays.

“I’m still working on it like seven fights ago. Spending that money, I’m still trying to spend that one [from the Dvalishvili fight]. I’ve been investing money into businesses. I believe in — I’ve been you, know I got five houses. I’m building five houses,” ‘Suga’ explained.

“Yeah, I’m building a damn — building a 8,000 square foot mansion right now on my property,” O’Malley noted.

And given his fan-friendly persona, expect O’Malley’s paychecks to continue rising — albeit once he restarts winning, that is.

O’Malley’s UFC purse exploits

Earning his way to a title opportunity off the back of a close, and even controversial decision win over Petr Yan back in 2022, O’Malley was on the pig’s back from then on out.

He reportedly bet in the region of $500,000 for his decision win over the Russian — $400,000 of that via a flat fee for just entering the Octagon against the ex-interim and undisputed champion.

And building his brand in the Octagon as well as outside, O’Malley defended the UFC over the haunting fighter pay issue. As far as he’s concerned, naysayers of their flat-fee and win bonus contracts should just pursue a job in the retail sector.

“People complain, ‘I’m only getting paid 10 and 10.’ But in reality, who’s there to see you fight?” O’Malley asked.

“Your mom, your dad, your sister, a couple of buddies, no one’s paying to watch you on TV. You have to build your name up, bring value to the promotion. If you don’t want to make $50,000 a fight, go work at Target. No one’s forcing you to fight,” he suggested.

And it’s that exact final line which is sure to be music to the ears of UFC brass, namely Dana White and his TKO Group Holdings bosses.