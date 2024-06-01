‘No Way Deontay Wilder Wins This’: Fans Fear Zhilei Zhang’s Knockout Power Amidst Nearly 70lbs Weight Difference

The boxing community is afraid for Deontay Wilder as he takes on Zhilei Zhang later today. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ is considered one of the hardest punchers but a recent update has revealed that Zhang weighed in “68.2 lbs” heavier than Wilder, causing fans to believe that the 38-year-old will be sniffing the canvas due to Zhang’s KO power.

Wilder may boast an insane record of bagging 42 out of his 43 wins via KOs. But his chin has been tested a lot recently and it hasn’t always always passed.

The Alabama native endured two consecutive losses against Tyson Fury, one of which came via a KO and the other one through a TKO. A look at his last four in-ring encounters also details that he has lost three of them.

Boxing fans know that a 68.2 lbs weight difference between the fighters is a very very rare occurrence. But Michael Benson’s ‘X’ update confirms it.

⚖️ Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang weigh-in results: Deontay Wilder – 214.6lbs

Zhilei Zhang – 282.8lbs Zhang 68.2lbs heavier than Wilder ahead of tomorrow night. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 31, 2024

This is why several fans believe that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ won’t be able to stand the shots of his “68.2 lbs” heavier rival, especially since Zhang packs some vicious KO power.

One such comment read, “Bruh, Wilder getting KO tomorrow. That weight difference, OMG”

Bruhhh Wilder getting KO tomorrow that weight difference omg https://t.co/2I65PJJDKR — Chris Angel (@chrissssangel) May 31, 2024

Another fan penned in an almost nonchalant clairvoyant voice “Damn, wilder is gonna get crushed”

Damn, wilder is gonna get crushed https://t.co/0mGe3v2GsG — whoopty (@RPGblvd) May 31, 2024

One more follower expressed his lack of faith in Wilder’s chin saying, “Wilder is getting knocked out. OMG”

Wilder is getting knocked out omg. https://t.co/JHNkkWDwBW — Twanelo (@FoETwan) May 31, 2024

This man went into deeper analysis and wrote, “Wilder may lose, he doesn’t seem to do well against heavier guys”

Wilder may lose,he doesn’t seem to do well against heavier guys https://t.co/MlVCUij0Kj — Gamingville (@gamingville007) May 31, 2024

It doesn’t help Wilder that the Chinese boxer is also gifted with a strong chin and has 21 KO victories in his pro-boxing career. Needless to say, Wilder could be having a very long night. But if he manages to win, he will have created history.

Deontay Wilder’s potential change of fortunes if he KOs Zhilei Zhang

Well, Wilder agreed to take a risk when he signed up for this fight, which means the match also provides him with an opportunity to bag a huge reward.

Despite the huge weight difference, it wouldn’t be wrong to predict that Wilder’s strikes have enough to shut the lights of his Chinese rival. If the 38-year-old manages to knock Zhang out cold, he would be one of the very few in history to have KOed someone with that much of a weight difference.

The victory will also get him back into the winners’ column, while also making him the first fighter to earn a KO victory over Zhilei Zhang. Although if it comes to pass, we will have to see.