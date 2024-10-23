Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury Press Conference: Date and Time for US, UK, Ukraine, Russia, and Brazil

Former heavyweight king, Tyson Fury will have his shot at redemption as he readies for a rematch with the undisputed champion of the world, Oleksandr Usyk in December. Earlier this year, the ‘Gypsy King’ missed the train to become boxing’s first undisputed champ since 1999 after Usyk united all four belts via a decision win.

The Ukranian southpaw claimed a split-decision win with scorecards of 115-112 and 114-113 in his favor while a third judge gave it 114-113 to Fury. Subsequently, a second fight had been targeted between the two but was pushed back to December. But with October coming to an end, the pre-fight festivities are about to begin.

Fury vs Usyk 2 presser update

The first press conference for the rematch is scheduled for tomorrow Wednesday, Oct 23rd at 5 PM UK time (midday ET).

As for fans in the States, the presser would be at 12 PM (noon) while in Brazil it’s 1 PM (Brasília Time, UTC-3). Whereas the times in Russia & Ukraine are as follows (Moscow Time, UTC+3): 8 PM, (Kyiv Time, UTC+3): 8 PM.

The bout is slated to be held on December 21st at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the same venue where the duo battled it out earlier this year. Furthermore, the rematch will not be for the undisputed titles, as Usyk was forced to vacate his IBF belt merely months after defeating the British heavyweight.

Now, The first clash between Fury and Usyk estimates a whopping $150 million in total purse. So how much are the boxers pocketing this time around?

Fury vs Usyk 2: Fight purse

While this was only possible because of the undying support of fans around the world, the matchmakers were prompted to push the rematch date to December to achieve an even bigger number.

Now, if it was Fury who received a bigger share after their first encounter, this time around, the Ukrainian is set to take the major chunk owing to his undisputed status. As per reports, the ‘Gypsy King’ earned a jaw-dropping $100 million from his fight against Usyk whereas the former cruiserweight got $38 mil in his bag,

Since the tables have turned now and Usyk almost knocked out the bigger man in the first bout, the Ukrainian will command the lion’s share of the $190 million purse.

Meanwhile, sensational former UFC Francis Ngannou is also eyeing a rematch against Fury after his supposed highway robbery of a fight last year.

Ngannou wants Fury for a rematch

While Fury is gearing up for the biggest bout in his career, his former foe, Francis ‘The Predator’ Ngannou is eyeing a rematch. Following his spectacular return to MMA at the Battle of Giants PPV in Riyadh, the Cameroonian is looking for an interesting fight, and the ‘Gypsy King’is one name that excites him.

Though he is keen on fighting Dutch kickboxing champion, Rico Verhoeven, Ngannou in a recent Sky Sports exclusive said that he wanted to run it back again with the Brit after going the distance with the heavyweight champ.

“I think it depends upon the landscape but why not a name like, (Deontay) Wilder or a rematch with (Tyson) Fury? I don’t know. I’m down for everything that makes sense.”

But will that become a reality? Well, at this point, Fury has bigger things to worry about and maybe after his rematch with Usyk, then fans might get another massive crossover event – Fury vs Ngannou 2.