‘Should Def Be Up There’: Eddie Hearn Faces Backlash for Excluding Canelo Alvarez From Pound-for-Pound Rankings

The rift between Eddie Hearn and Canelo Alvarez seem to be widening with every passing day. While Hearn had backed the Mexican for the most part of his career, bad blood seems to be brewing between them now, worsened by the exchanges they have had the past few months. The latest indirect salvo came from Hearn, who did not include Alvarez while naming fighters in his pound-for-Pound list.

The chairman of Matchroom Sport was doing a QnA with fans on Instagram when he was asked to give his P4P ranking of the current fighters. The exclusion of the Mexican, who is clearly the face of pro boxing at the moment owing to his dominance inside the ring, was not taken well:

“2 Matchroom fighters and one coming off a loss. Makes sense I guess”

One fan came up with his own list:

“Inoue, Usyk, Bud, Beterbiev, Canelo.”

Another fan wondered what is brewing between Hearn and Alvarez:

“Did he have a falling out with Canelo? Lol”

Many could not fathom how Hearn left out Alvarez, the undisputed Super Midleweight champion. One fan wrote:

“Left out the undisputed champ but puts in Rodriguez?”

Most were shocked the Matchroom Sport Chairman left Canelo out:

“Wow no canelo”

This fan made two changes to the list, one was Alvarez and the other, Artur Beterbiev.

“Agree with all except Crawford and Bam, Canelo should def be up there as with Beterbiev”

Speaking of Beterbiev, Hearn shared a big update regarding the potential rematch between him and Dmitry Bivol.

Hearn on Bivol vs. Beterbiev rematch

Hearn was unhappy after the first Bivol vs. Beterbiev fight. He believed his fighter, Bivol, was robbed of a win by the judges.

So they called for an immediate rematch against the undisputed champion. Hearn revealed that Matchroom has successfully booked it:

“It’s the only fight for both. We have accepted…”

Hearn called it the only logical fight for both the fighters, since they have, between them, cleaned up the whole division.

If the fight between two of the most dominant fighters around takes place, it would be a grand occasion for all the stakeholders including Hearn. Not to mention the immense gain for boxing.