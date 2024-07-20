“Should’ve Been KSI”: Terence Crawford’s Appearance to Aid Cody Rhodes at SmackDown Disappoints Fans

Professional Boxer Terence Crawford made his WWE debut when he came out to help Cody Rhodes at SmackDown. The WWE is famous for its crossovers, and fans often get to see movie stars, boxers, UFC fighters, and other famous personalities taking the ring without any prior announcement. However, Crawford’s appearance appeared to disappoint some fans, who believed that the promotion should have reeled in someone more popular.

During a recent SmackDown episode, Cody Rhodes was involved in a tag team match against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The two men were hoping to get a numerical advantage against Rhodes and secure a huge win. However, as luck would have it, Rhodes had an unlikely supporter in the crowd helping him out.

During the fight, Rhodes was badly hurt and thrown outside the ring. He was visibly hurt, clutching his stomach up against the fence when Crawford stepped out of the crowd, tapped him on his shoulder, and offered him his steel chair.

Subsequently, Rhodes used the chair to beat both Theory and Waller into submission, while fans bombarded social media with some interesting reactions to this exchange.

One fan said, “Random and fascinating all at once.”

Random and fascinating all at once — CASH (@thevoiceofcash) July 20, 2024



Another fan added, “Boy doing side quests.”

Boy doing side quests — Quan (@quan_eth) July 20, 2024



“Worst acting I ever seen”– commented a fan bashing Crawford’s skill as an actor.

Worst acting I ever seen — Mr. Kai-Ken (@MrKaiKenInu) July 20, 2024



“Should’ve been KSI, after all he is the face of boxing”– commented a fan.

Should’ve been KSI, after all he is the face of boxing — KSI Better (@MHA19811311) July 20, 2024



“bud funny asf”– commented a fan praising the pound-for-pound king.

bud funny asf — Mdøttbinblastin (@dottboxing) July 20, 2024



Crawford is currently enjoying some time off after putting on arguably one of the greatest performances of all time against Errol Spence Jr. At the same time, he is also plotting his path to three-division champion status.

Crawford to become a three-division world champion?

When Crawford met Spence Jr. at the T-Mobile arena in Paradise, Nevada, on July 29, 2023, many believed the latter would be able to retain his WBA Super, WBC, and IBF titles. However, Crawford soon proved his naysayers wrong as he defeated Spence Jr. via a technical knockout in the ninth round, making him a two-division undisputed champion.

Now that the Omaha native has conquered the 140 and 147-pound weight class, he has set his sights on a third division. Crawford will be making his junior middleweight debut against WBA champion Israil Madrimov on August 2nd.

Although there was a rematch clause in his fight against Spence Jr. It never materialized leaving him free to chase the 154-pound division. Moreover, if Crawford is able to get past Madrimov, a fight against Jermell Charlo, the WBA “champion in recess” could be a possibility in the future.