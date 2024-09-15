UFC 306 Blunder: Terence Crawford Mistaken for Kendrick Lamar

UFC Noche has been everything president Dana White advertised and more. From the arena to the vibes to the competitive nature of fights, this truly has been a PPV worth praising. That said, the UFC broadcasters did mess up. In a bizarre incident, boxer Terence Crawford, who was present in the audience was somehow mistaken for rapper Kendrick Lamar!

How? Nobody knows, because they DO NOT look alike! There is no way, those two share any physical traits to be confused by. But it happened regardless.

Unfortunately for the company, it also went viral with people losing their collective minds:

When the mushroom wears off:



This guy dragged Drake into it. Because every man has the right to do so, at least once in their life.

Drake just smashed the TV after seeing this — Blockasset (@Blockassetco) September 15, 2024

And this man just straight up fired shots at Crawford. Dude’s just taking strays for wanting to watch a fight in peace.

Kendrick can actually fight — NOSE BLEEDERS (@NoseBleedersMMA) September 15, 2024

To be fair…

Well well well…

UFC must really hate Boxing https://t.co/6d1iXi7nqJ — Me (@BrownAavatar) September 15, 2024



All things considered, these little goofs aren’t going to be enough to negate the experience UFC Noche has been!

UFC Noche: A night to remember

When Dana White told everyone he had spent about $20 million on the arena itself, pretty much everyone was like, ‘Why? Who asked you?’.

Well, they aren’t complaining now. The event has had award winning producers giving fans present in the arena an experience of Mexican culture and every which way it connects to the people’s fighting spirit. With this the company has truly outdone itself in terms of production value and fan experience.

From walkouts through a muti-dimensional light tunnel to having drones inside the arena to interactive fan poles… Like the old man from Jurassic Park said, “Spared no expense”!

It’s been exactly like that. Except, the fighters won’t break out of the locker rooms and feast on the fans. It’s not that kind of interactive. But short of being Jurassic Park, this has been truly awesome. It makes one wonder, how does Dana White up this?

Where does the UFC go next? What venue will ever match the hype and then live up to it? And will they too have trouble differentiating between Terrence Crawford and Kendrick Lamar?