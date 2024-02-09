Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz Purse and Salary: How Much Does the Winner Take Home?

The UFC CEO, Dana White, may have criticized the unsatisfactory earnings of “journeymen” boxers in one of his recent interviews. But his words don’t hold for the noted Teofimo Lopez, since he’s nowhere a “journeyman”. ‘The Takeover’ made his way into professional boxing in 2016 and has earned himself several championships in the sport, out of which he currently holds the WBO super lightweight title. However, being a champion and a noted face of boxing also implies that he must have amassed a healthy bank balance from his boxing encounters, apart from a superb record.

‘The Takeover’s’ last fight concluded just a few hours ago. Like most of the time, it ended with a victory for him via a unanimous decision. Reports say that he pocketed a total amount of somewhere around $3M to $4M for his last fight. However, several fans may be unaware of the total amount of riches that Lopez has made from his professional boxing career to date.

A report from ‘Sportslens‘ about ‘The Takeover’s’ career earnings may suffice to answer their doubts. It says that Lopez has made a whopping $13.5M from his professional in-ring scraps to date.

Here’s a summary of the income from his last 10 pro-boxing fights:

Fight Fight Purse Teofimo Lopez vs Josh Taylor $2.3 M Teofimo Lopez vs Sandor Martin $3M Teofimo Lopez vs Pedro Campa $1.7M Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr $2.1M Teofimo Lopez vs Vasyl Lomachenko $1.5M Teofimo Lopez vs Richard Commey $1M Teofimo Lopez vs Masayoshi Nakatani $225k Teofimo Lopez vs Edis Tatli $150k Teofimo Lopez vs Diego Magdaleno $100k Teofimo Lopez vs Mason Menard $75k

The New York native is just 26 years old currently. However, several reports say that he has already amassed a staggering net worth of $5M. A look at his last few fights also indicates that his net worth will keep increasing if he manages to deliver such awesome in-ring performances.

Who will Teofimo Lopez fight next?

‘The Takeover’ recently appeared on an episode of Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast, ‘The MMA Hour’. Lopez may have talked about a plethora of other issues apart from his boxing affairs. But the episode also showcased him talking about his next preferred rival. It’s pertinent to note that Lopez’s last fight against Jamaine Ortiz hadn’t concluded back then.

Several fans may be excited to know that the WBO super lightweight champ wants to lock horns with the noted WBA, WBO, and WBC welterweight champ, Terrence Crawford next. Hence, it’s quite apparent that Lopez wants to run for championships in multiple weight classes once more.

However, only time has the answer to whether his desire to fight Crawford next will materialize or not.