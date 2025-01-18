“Still Find It Very Hard”: Nico Walsh Shares Heartwarming Tribute to ‘Grandfather’ Muhammad Ali on His 83rd Birthday

On what would have been Muhammad Ali’s 83rd birthday, his grandson Nico Walsh shared a heartfelt tribute to the legendary boxer that left fans both emotional and inspired. Reflecting on Ali’s legacy and the personal bond they shared, Walsh admitted that even years after his passing, he still finds it difficult to fully process the loss.

Walsh took to Instagram to share a throwback video of him performing a magic trick in front of his late grandfather.

“My grandfather would’ve been 83 years old today!! Happy Birthday to the King!. I’ll admit, I still find it very hard to make posts about my grandfather and talk about him, but I know doing that keeps him here with us. Mashallah. Love you Poppy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Ali Walsh (@nicoaliwalsh)



Ali, born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. in 1942, was more than just a boxing legend; he was a global icon whose influence transcended the sport. Inside the ring, Ali’s unique blend of agility, strategy, and charisma led him to an impressive record of 56 wins, 5 losses, and 37 knockouts over a two-decade career. His “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” style revolutionized pugilism, making him a three-time lineal heavyweight champion.

Beyond his athletic prowess, Ali was a fervent advocate for civil rights and social justice. His refusal to be drafted into the Vietnam War, citing ethical opposition, resulted in a conviction for draft evasion and the stripping of his boxing titles. This act of conscientious objection made him a symbol of resistance during the 1960s counterculture movement.

Ali’s unwavering stance against racial injustice and his commitment to humanitarian ideals continue to inspire generations, solidifying his legacy as “The Greatest” both in and out of the ring.

While it is too early to judge if Nico will take after his grandfather inside a boxing ring, the young is certainly leaving no stone unturned.

Nico Ali not part of ‘influencer circus’

Nico has time and again denounced celebrity boxing fights that the likes of the Paul brothers have been involved in. After being accused of only being after money and fame by Teofimo Lopez, the boxer had revealed refusing a multi-million dollar deal to fight Jake Paul at one point.

He is now aiming for a return to action on February 14, 2025, with a fight broadcast live on ESPN+. Sharing the news on social media, the 24-year-old middleweight declared, “The heart of a lion and the blood of a king.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Ali Walsh (@nicoaliwalsh)



With a record of 10 wins, 1 loss, and 5 knockouts, Nico has been eager to prove himself after overcoming challenges, including his first professional loss to Sona Akale in 2023. He bounced back in their June 2024 rematch, fighting through a shoulder injury to claim victory. Hopefully, he can add another one to the win column next month.