Nico Ali Walsh Reveals How Grandfather Muhammad Ali’s Beliefs Made His Family Reject Materialism

Nico Ali Walsh carries more than just the name Muhammad Ali; he also carries all the values and beliefs the People’s Champion passed down. The young boxer, who last fought in February this year, has now opened up about how his grandfather’s faith influenced his entire family.

Muhammad Ali’s journey with faith is well-documented. Born Cassius Clay, he was raised as a Christian before converting to Islam in the 1960s, a decision that sparked controversy but also defined his legacy outside the ring.

His newfound beliefs weren’t just a personal transformation; they became a core part of his identity, influencing his activism, his stance on war, and the way he raised his family in light of the discrimination he and others faced in the United States.

This faith was passed down through generations, shaping his children and grandchildren, including Nico. The up-and-coming boxer, who is also a follower of Islam, emphasized that his religious beliefs hold more significance than even his boxing career.

For him, success isn’t measured by titles or fame but by the impact one has on the world and the deeds one leaves behind.

My religion plays a huge part in my life just because my grandfather kind of set the tone for the family where we don’t care as much for the material aspects of life because we believe, you know, what you do here is what matters most,” Walsh explained in an interview with Cigar Talk.

If Nico manages to achieve even a fraction of what his grandfather managed during his time, one could consider it a life well-lived. Muhammad, at the peak of his career, refused to be drafted into the Vietnam War, asserting he would not want to kill innocent people.

“I am not going 10,000 miles from home to help murder and burn another poor nation simply to continue the domination of white slave masters of the darker people the world over.“, he had famously said.

His heavyweight title was stripped off of him before a US court convicted him of draft evasion and sentenced him to 5 years in prison for it.

Now, his grandson, following in his footsteps, looks to continue that legacy.

It’s a heavy cross to bear, but every now and then, Nico is reminded of the greatness that runs in his veins.

Ali Walsh’s unorthodox in-ring conversation

Back in 2022, Ali Walsh took on Billy Wagner at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Jamaine Ortiz undercard.

Nico would walk away with a unanimous decision victory after outclassing his opponent.

However, the moment from the fight that he would remember the most was something Wagner would tell him mid-fight.

“It’s an honor to fight you bro, your grandpa was the best.”, the Montana boxer would announce to Nico as he threw a left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nico Ali Walsh (@nicoaliwalsh)

It’s a testament to his legacy that Muhammad is still revered by the whole world, irrespective of their investment in pugilism. So, Nico does have huge shoes to fill. But as mentioned before, all he has to do is try, and that would be enough, considering the magnitude of his grandfather’s achievements.