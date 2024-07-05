Muhammad Ali’s Grandson Nico Ali-Walsh Worries Ryan Garcia ‘Is Gonna Get Himself Hurt’

It seems everyone except Ryan Garcia is concerned for his health and mental well-being. Ever since the Devin Haney fight became official, ‘KingRy’ began doing things that sounded way more serious than trash talking, being involved in controversies and conspiracy theories. Even after the fight, he has kept it going and Nico Ali Walsh is concerned for him.

Ali Walsh is a fellow boxer and has Muhammad Ali’s blood cruising through his veins, which means he has the best last name in boxing but also the most difficult name to live up to.

In a recent tweet, the up and coming boxer expressed his concern towards ‘KingRy’ after his recent ban from the sport and stated that someone needed to be looking out of the young troubled fighter.

“Ryan Garcia is gonna get himself hurt or worse… someone should be looking out”

While many unaware of Garcia’s reputation might think it’s being blown out of proportion, something that happened before the Devin Haney fight truly scared people for his wellbeing.

Garcia posted a cryptic video of people supposedly robbing his house before disappearing from the internet for hours.

Stunts like those have fans and fellow boxers alike worrying for his well-being. ‘KingRy’ seems unaffected by it all though as he kept up his trash talking ways by calling out Robert Garcia.

‘KingRy’ issues callouts despite year long suspension

Robert Garcia is one of the most well known boxing trainers in the world at the moment. However, some of that fame can be credited to his controversial takes.

He recently made a statement saying a fight between Vergil Ortiz Jr. and ‘KingRy’ wouldn’t be competitive since Ortiz would win.

The boxer of course, did not take kindly to this and reminded him that he had already defeated Vergil thrice and he would ‘sleep’ him again because the latter would not be able to see him coming due to his prescription glasses.

“You know I like you Robert Garcia But I’ve beaten Vergil 3 times It’s all on camera, for you to say it won’t be competitive is crazy I will sleep that blind mutherf*cker He got prescription glasses, and you think he going to see my left hook that’s crazyyyyyy”

If fans are wondering, ‘KingRy’ hasn’t actually fought him in a competitive capacity but claims that not only has he beaten Vergil Ortiz Jr, in sparring, he even has video tapes to prove it.