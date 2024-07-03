Teddy Atlas: Artem Harutyunyan Is ‘Not a Threat’ for Shakur Stevenson

While boxing fans are pretty excited about the upcoming July 6-based encounter between Shakur Stevenson and Artem Harutyunyan, coach Teddy Atlas recently poured water on the latter’s parade, claiming his skillset could not match up to his opponent’s standards. The latest episode of Atlas’ YouTube podcast, ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas’ also had him revealing that the German boxer won’t be much of a “threat” to ‘Killer Kur’s’ championship reign.

It’s pertinent to note that Stevenson’s WBC lightweight championship will be on the line for the upcoming encounter. These types of fights generally get fans to the edge of their seats as both fighters try to give more than their 100% inside the ring.

Atlas complimented Harutyunyan’s punching combinations and defense tactics. However, the 67-year-old boxing coach couldn’t help mentioning that ‘The Original’ won’t be able to subject ‘Killer Kur’ to much trouble inside the ring, saying,

“He [Harutyunyan] doesn’t have glaring faults [in his game]. But he’s not at the talent level technically or physically gifted with the ability of Shakur Stevenson. He’s not there to be a threat to Shakur Stevenson.”

Well, only time can reveal whether Atlas’ prediction comes to life or not. In the meantime, the boxing coach couldn’t help accepting that the stoic approach and striking skills of a certain UFC champion were on par with a few legendary boxers.

Atlas counted Alex Pereira to be on Mike Tyson and Joe Louis’s level

A report from ‘MMA Fighting’ revealed how the American boxing coach was startled after witnessing Pereira’s deadly left hooks. Atlas also recalled how the famous boxer Joe Louis used to floor rivals with his “six-inch punches,” yet he couldn’t help getting amazed by the effect of Pereira’s “three-inch” hooks which was enough to shut the lights off former UFC champs like Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

The intense staredown between Prochazka and Pereira before the start of their UFC 303 encounter also took Atlas by surprise. This time he compared Pereira’s stoic approach to Mike Tyson. Fans may remember how ‘Iron Mike’ rolled his eyes sideways to maintain eye contact with his rival Peter McNeeley which Joe Rogan labeled as a “terrifying” visual. Well, Atlas’s appreciation for Pereira indicates that he might want to witness ‘Poatan’ showing such character inside the boxing ring as well, despite the situation being nowhere in sight.