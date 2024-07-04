Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Germany

The WBC lightweight title fight between the reigning champ, Shakur Stevenson, and Artem Harutyunyan already has fans clamoring to book tickets to witness the fight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, most fans will still watch the 6 July fight on their TVs or streaming devices.

Now, the time difference between countries has made fans miss out on the exciting moments of their eagerly awaited events multiple times. But don’t fret, below is the starting time for the event in 20+ countries across the globe.

Country (Time Zone) Event Starting time Stevenson vs. Harutyunyan walkout timings (app.) USA (ET) 8:30 PM 10:30 PM Canada (ET) 8:30 PM 10:30 PM UK (BST) 1:30 AM 3:30 AM Australia (AEDT) 10:30 AM 12:30 PM Germany (CET) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM Ukraine (UST) 3:30 AM 5:30 PM New Zealand (NZST) 12:30 PM 2:30 PM Brazil (BRT) 9:30 PM 11:30 PM Spain (CET) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM Denmark (CET) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM Sweden (CET) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM Ireland (BST) 1:30 AM 3:30 AM Italy (CET) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM Argentina (ART) 9:30 PM 11:30 PM Ecuador (ECT) 7:30 PM 9:30 PM Mexico (CST) 6:30 PM 8:30 PM Japan (JST) 9:30 AM 11:30 AM Philippines (PHT) 8:30 AM 10:30 AM India (IST) 6:00 AM 8:00 AM Bangladesh (BST) 6:30 AM 8:30 AM Singapore (SST) 8:30 AM 10:30 AM South Africa (SAST) 2:30 AM 4:30 AM

Now, Stevenson may be the reigning WBC lightweight champ but the German’s fans will be in gear to root for their countryman.

Despite the fanfare, noted boxing coach, Teddy Atlas, has predicted that ‘The Original’s’ fans won’t like how the fight would end.

‘Harutyunyan no threat Stevenson’s title reign’

Stevenson’s undefeated record speaks volumes about his in-ring mastery. ‘Killer Kur’ may not have the kind of mythical power behind his shots but that hasn’t stopped him from knocking the lights out of his rivals several times. His incredible footwork also provides him with a sizable advantage over his rivals.

In a recent episode of ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas’, the boxing coach did a little breakdown of the fight. And while, he may have complimented Harutyunyan’s skills but predicted that ‘The Original’ wouldn’t be much of a “threat” to the WBC lightweight champion.

Of course, fans would love to see a prediction go wrong . But the 6th July can answer if Harutyunuan has what it takes to topple Stevenson long enough to take away his title.