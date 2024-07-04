mobile app bar

Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Germany

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shakur Stevenson vs Artem Harutyunyan Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK and Germany

Boxen: WBC-Weltmeisterschaft, Shakur Stevenson USA – Artem Harutyunyan GER, Pressekonferenz, 03.07.2024 Shakur Stevenson USA, l. und Artem Harutyunyan GER *** Boxing WBC World Championship, Shakur Stevenson USA Artem Harutyunyan GER , Press conference, 03 07 2024 Shakur Stevenson USA, l and Artem Harutyunyan GER

The WBC lightweight title fight between the reigning champ, Shakur Stevenson, and Artem Harutyunyan already has fans clamoring to book tickets to witness the fight at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. However, most fans will still watch the 6 July fight on their TVs or streaming devices.

Now, the time difference between countries has made fans miss out on the exciting moments of their eagerly awaited events multiple times. But don’t fret, below is the starting time for the event in 20+ countries across the globe.

Country (Time Zone)Event Starting timeStevenson vs. Harutyunyan walkout timings (app.)
USA (ET)8:30 PM 10:30 PM
Canada (ET)8:30 PM  10:30 PM
UK (BST)1:30 AM 3:30 AM
Australia (AEDT)10:30 AM 12:30 PM
Germany (CET)2:30 AM4:30 AM
Ukraine (UST)3:30 AM5:30 PM
New Zealand (NZST)12:30 PM 2:30 PM
Brazil (BRT)9:30 PM 11:30 PM
Spain (CET)2:30 AM4:30 AM
Denmark (CET)2:30 AM4:30 AM
Sweden (CET)2:30 AM 4:30 AM
Ireland (BST)1:30 AM  3:30 AM
Italy (CET)2:30 AM 4:30 AM
Argentina (ART)9:30 PM 11:30 PM
Ecuador (ECT)7:30 PM9:30 PM
Mexico (CST)6:30 PM 8:30 PM
Japan (JST)9:30 AM 11:30 AM
Philippines (PHT)8:30 AM 10:30 AM
India (IST)6:00 AM 8:00 AM
Bangladesh (BST)6:30 AM 8:30 AM
Singapore (SST)8:30 AM 10:30 AM
South Africa (SAST)2:30 AM4:30 AM

Now, Stevenson may be the reigning WBC lightweight champ but the German’s fans will be in gear to root for their countryman.

Despite the fanfare, noted boxing coach, Teddy Atlas, has predicted that ‘The Original’s’ fans won’t like how the fight would end.

‘Harutyunyan no threat Stevenson’s title reign’

Stevenson’s undefeated record speaks volumes about his in-ring mastery. ‘Killer Kur’ may not have the kind of mythical power behind his shots but that hasn’t stopped him from knocking the lights out of his rivals several times. His incredible footwork also provides him with a sizable advantage over his rivals.

In a recent episode of ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas’, the boxing coach did a little breakdown of the fight. And while, he may have complimented Harutyunyan’s skills but predicted that ‘The Original’ wouldn’t be much of a “threat” to the WBC lightweight champion.

Of course, fans would love to see a prediction go wrong . But the 6th July can answer if Harutyunuan has what it takes to topple Stevenson long enough to take away his title.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these