TikTok Star HsTikkyTokky Creates Chaos at Misfits Boxing 17: Wins by KO, Calls Out Wayne Rooney, and Spits on Fan

All hell broke loose at the MF & DAZN Series 17 fight card on Saturday night as Tik Tok and YouTube star Harrison Sullivan AKA HSTikkyTokky courted chaos after his fight. While he did do his job inside the ring, the brawl outside is what’s going viral.

The social media influencer made quick work of his opponent, knocking him down three times in less than 80 seconds before the referee called a stop to the contest. Following the victory, he went outside the ring and started another fight.

HSTikkyTokky TKO’s George Fensom in less than 80 seconds‼️ pic.twitter.com/GkhkP42KLY — Boxing Buzz Hub (@BoxingBuzzHub) August 31, 2024

What happened was when he was walking backstage after his fight, a fan started talking trash to him. The social media influencer, full of adrenaline, decided to confront the fan.

HSTikkyTokky spit, punched a fan and threw a chair right after winning his boxing match#Misfits017 pic.twitter.com/cqIwa7Ew3v — X7 Updates (@x7updates) August 31, 2024

Things of course, got heated and he ended up spitting on the fan, then followed it with a right hook which landed flush on the fans head before security pulled him away.

Following that, HSTikkyTokky took a chair and attempted to throw it at the fan. However, quick thinking security guards grabbed the chair before it seriously hurt anyone.

But that’s not even a complete list of bizarre things that took place. In fact, even in his in-ring interview, he made a few bizarre call outs.

HSTikkyTokky calls out Wayne Rooney and Jake Paul

HSTikkyTokky had a great night at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. After finishing his opponent in less than 80 seconds, and beating up a fan, he took the mic and made a few call outs.

Despite not being that well known in the celebrity boxing scene yet, he called out the current king of celebrity boxing Jake Paul. Of course, he then extended the invitation to former England and Manchester United legend, Wayne Rooney.

“I’m coming for f*cking every single influencer in this scene, Jake Paul can get smoked, Zherka can get smoked, everyone can get f*cking smoked…..Yeah Wayne Rooney can f*cking get it.”

HS Tikky Tokky calls out Zherka, Jake Paul and Wayne Rooney for a fight #Misfits017 pic.twitter.com/Qw1jcq581g — Dante (@ohdante_) August 31, 2024

HSTikkyTokky’s debut at the Misfits X DAZN event was surely one that the fans will never forget, and not entirely for his ring performance.

The social media influencer is looking to build on this win and will come back to fight in the ring again. It will be interesting to see who he takes on next. Say what you may about celebrity boxing, its corny, its pointless and it could all be true. But damn, if it isn’t fun.