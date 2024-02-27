KSI Reveals Wayne Rooney’s 4 AM Text Proposal for Boxing Match, Hinting at Huge Financial Opportunity

The noted YouTuber boxer, KSI, may not be a top-rated boxer as far as his skills are concerned. But his prowess proved to be enough to interest the famed British soccer icon, Wayne Rooney, in a scrap against him. KSI has a history of fighting celebrities like Logan Paul and others. But Rooney may have been the biggest on his list. However, fans may be disheartened to know the KSI didn’t reply to Rooney’s fight offer, even though a year has passed after that.

A recent X update from a KSI’s fan page named ‘KSI NEWS’ revealed a section from one of his podcast appearances. After the podcast hosts started talking about Rooney’s fight offer, the British YouTuber-boxer revealed that he had received it from the soccer star on 5 December 2022.

But the time at which KSI received Rooney’s offer may startle fans. KSI disclosed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate had texted him at “3:50 am” to offer him the fight.

He also read out the former Manchester United star’s text. It partially read:

“Hi, mate. What do you think about me and you having a boxing fight? I think we can generate a lot of money. Are you up for it.”

Rooney probably had no intention of showcasing his authority over the YouTuber-boxer. But he ended his final sentence with a ‘.’ instead of a ‘?’ which KSI jokingly portrayed as Rooney trying to show his authority over him.

Due to the long time already passed since the soccer star’s offer, most fans may predict that the fight won’t happen anymore. But recent updates hinted at something different.

The current situation indicates that the KSI vs Wayne Rooney fight may materialize

A recent ‘X’ update from the combat sports coverage account ‘Happy Punch’ lit up the hopes of witnessing the KSI vs Wayne Rooney fight in the hearts of fans once more. It revealed that Rooney was in talks with KSI’s promotion, ‘Misfits Boxing’, to make his offered fight happen at some point in the future.

However, fans are yet to receive any official announcement as of now. But a lot of updates from noted combat sports coverage houses like ‘Happy Punch’ have indeed turned out to be true.

Hence, there’s every reason to believe that the coveted English soccer star will transition into the boxing ring and lock horns with KSI in the future.