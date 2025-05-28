Former Boxing Champ Calls for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou Rematch to Be Settled Inside the MMA Cage

When Tyson Fury fought Francis Ngannou in October 2023, the ‘Gypsy King’ was expected to put on an exhibition against the former UFC heavyweight champion — show him the lay of the land of his debut. But by the time the final bell rang, Fury had been floored, with Ngannou practically dancing over his head. Many who watched the fight even questioned the split decision to hand Fury the win.

It not only made Ngannou millions but also made him a top contender in the world of heavyweight boxing. However, Ngannou would soon fall to former IBF, WBA (Super), WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his second outing in February 2024, and with it, his hype would be somewhat dialled down.

However, despite the KO loss, Ngannou’s performance against Fury continues to be spoken of. While Ngannou might not compete for a heavyweight title anytime soon, the sheer fact that he put one of the best boxers of this generation to the test on debut speaks to his talents.

And according to British boxer George Groves, this story is still incomplete and in need of a climax, albeit with a little bit of a twist.

Francis Ngannou knocks down Tyson Fury (2023) @ESPNRingside pic.twitter.com/O9fckGz8PL — Fight Pics That Go Hard (@fightpicsgohard) October 28, 2023

The former WBA (Super) super-middleweight champion, spoke to BetOnlinePromoCodes in an exclusive interview and proposed a rematch under MMA rules.

“I wanna see him fighting N’Ganu in a cage. How about that, ey?” He continued, “I like that fight. I think Ngannou got in the boxing ring with Fury and didn’t win, but maybe should have won? Fury was all over the shop that night”.

But it’s not what you think, Groves doesn’t want Fury to get into the cage so Ngannou can get his revenge. The Brit genuinely thinks that ‘The Gypsy King’ has a chance even in MMA.

Fury would do well in MMA, says Groves

UFC fighters have, on multiple occasions, made the switch to boxing. Whether it is in the middle of their careers, like Ngannou and Conor McGregor, or after moving on from the sport, like Anderson Silva and Mike Perry, they have all had a degree of success.

However, there have been no big names from boxing who have tried their hand at MMA yet. And according to Groves, Fury could be the first to bridge the gap.

He, in fact, believes Fury would do well in a cage. “Fury is malleable, isn’t he? You can imagine that he might be a handful in a cage with those tiny little gloves on. If he can work on a few defenses. He’s agile on his feet,” The Brit said about Fury’s chances.

He then pointed out what Fury’s biggest advantage is, “I think Fury. He’s a bit like an eel, isn’t he? You can’t get hold of him. Slippery, long eel. I’d like to see him fight Ngannou.” But if not the Fury fight, he wants to see ‘The Predator’ take on Joshua again.

Ngannou has got a taste of the boxing paycheck, and it doesn’t seem like he will walk away from it anytime soon. So hopefully, one day, we will see the pairing.