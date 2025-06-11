Conor McGregor Missing! Tyson Fury Tops Global Rich List Over LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lionel Messi

The richest athletes on the planet have just been announced by Forbes, and former undisputed boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has topped it for good measure.

However, unfortunately for fans of MMA and UFC, former lightweight champion Conor McGregor has found his name missing from the list of highest-paid athletes for the calendar year. It doesn’t come as a surprise since he hasn’t fought in over 3 years now.

Although McGregor continues to earn through real estate investments, among other business ventures like the Black Forge Inn, and the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, his absence from active sports is said to have been impactful in his exclusion from the Forbes list.

Predictably, the list is dominated by Basketball and Soccer athletes, with Cristiano Ronaldo securing the #1 overall spot with an estimated earning of $245 million thanks to his contract with a Saudi Arabian soccer club.

Another shocker, especially for basketball fans, was seeing Stephen Curry in the #2 position, over the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. But what shocked them most was seeing NFL quarterback Dak Prescott making it into the top 5 of the list.

Prescott is nowhere near as prolific as the other athletes on the list. He’s not even the best quarterback in the NFC East at the moment. Nevertheless, his impressive contract, along with his brand endorsements, make sure he earns approximately $137 million, just ahead of Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

Interestingly, McGregor wouldn’t be too bothered by his exclusion as he is currently nursing his presidential desires. Unfortunately, for the former UFC champion, he seems to have taken yet another L.

McGregor forced to delete his tweet

The public goodwill that McGregor once garnered in Ireland and across the world seems to have taken a major hit since he was found liable to have se*ually assaulted a woman last year.

This was followed by voicing anti-minority sentiments on his social media platforms, while trying to align with the American right in his pursuit of a Donald Trumpesque win in Ireland.

However, he seems to have lost a lot of moral ground amongst the masses in his native country. It hasn’t helped that the former UFC champion has been rather insensitive in his opinion on the tragedies of Gaza.

The Irishman got into a war of words with Game of Thrones actor Liam Cunningham. The actor was tweeting out about the attack on the Freedom Flotilla- the sheer activist Greta Thunberg was on – and criticized Israel, accusing them of creating an intentional humanitarian crisis affecting Palestinians.

Conor responded to his tweet in a rather condescending manner.

“I thought you were on this boat Liamo, what happened? You forgot your goggles? You get sea sick off the gargle? Bottler.” But if Conor had known how savagely he was going to get roasted, he would have thought twice before saying anything.

Conor McGregor got cooked so bad he deleted his reply. pic.twitter.com/5P8Zp6M9HV — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 10, 2025

Unbothered by McGregor’s gibberish, Cunningham retorted, “Didn’t know you could read and write Conor. Thought you used your hands to tap out.”

Since dishing out that reply, his tweet got over 8k likes, and McGregor has been forced to delete his tweet.