Turki Alalshikh Hailed for ‘Bringing Boxing Back to Life’ After He Wins Prestigious WBC Award

Turki Alalshikh has been named ‘Boxing Man of the Year’ by the WBC, recognizing his transformative impact on the sport. As Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Alalshikh has been a key figure in revitalizing boxing and hosting blockbuster events that have drawn global attention.

Needless to say, this decision was warmly welcomed by the fans.

One fan hailed Alalsikh for raising the sport from perdition and said, “He took boxing at it worse and brought life back to it, absolutely well deserved!”. Another fan, without considering the long-term ramifications of state-sponsored sport, hastily added, “Can we award him boxing man of the decade already?”.

That said, fans are right about one thing- “Tbf this man saved boxing with the cards he has put on, seemingly impossible fights he has been able to make”.

Another fan commented on how everybody was a winner, courtesy of Alalshikh, and said, “Fully deserved, we’re seeing this best fight cards there’s ever been and everyone is getting paid well”.

Boxing has been an extremely fragmented sport for a long time. Unlike MMA promotions where big fights were made often, the boxing community has had to wait years for big stars to face off against each other.

However, ever since Alalshikh has been involved, the sport has seen a resurgence of sorts. Big fights have been regularly sanctioned and as a result, mega fights Tyson Fury vs Usyk and Bivol vs Beterbiev have materialized.

Thankfully for boxing fans, Alalshikh’s plan for the sport is only at its inception.

Alalshikh dreams of this rematch

After Fury and Usyk finish their grudge match, Alalshikh plans to host another mega-fight between The Gypsy King and Wladimir Klitschko, possibly in 2025—nearly a decade after their first clash.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani and Ade Oladipo, Alalshikh expressed his desire to see Klitschko, who turns 49 in March, attempt a historic comeback and possibly become the oldest heavyweight champion ever.

“I’m dreaming of this fight,” Alalshikh shared, emphasizing the symbolic significance of Fury as Klitschko’s ideal opponent.

Fury famously dethroned Klitschko in a lackluster but pivotal fight in 2015, ending the Ukrainian’s long reign and ushering in a new heavyweight era.

While the idea has sparked intrigue, it’s also raising eyebrows.

Klitschko hasn’t fought since his 2017 loss to Anthony Joshua, and the physical demands of facing a top heavyweight at nearly 50 seem daunting.

Still, if anyone can make it happen, Alalshikh and his Saudi connections might just pull it off. That said, how this will serve the sport of boxing remains subject to debate.