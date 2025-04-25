Dana White’s Business Partner Drops Cryptic Hints About a Major IShowSpeed Project

From jumping over speeding Lamborghinis to racing Noah Lyles to being the best PR China never paid for, there is very little Steamer iShowSpeed cannot do. And now, Speed is about to add another feather to his cap.

Saudi Royal Adviser, Turki Alalshikh, who has been the key instrument in Saudi Arabia’s rapid expansion into the world of pugilism, had previously met YouTuber Mr. Beast in Riyadh a couple of months ago, promising new collaborations.

Alalshikh has been focused on the launch of the new boxing promotion with the TKO group, and as such, has been hosting a slew of celebrities in Saudi Arabia over the last few months.

And now it seems Speed’s foray into China, which greatly helped present a favorable view of the country’s multi-cultural ways to the western world has put him on Alalshikh’s radar.

“With iShowSpeed… many surprises coming soon,” Turki Alalshikh posted on his official X account.

At this point, there is no further information related to what this collaboration might mean for either party.

Perhaps, Alalshikh wants Speed to do a similar tour of Saudi Arabia and paint a similar picture for the world, especially in light of continued reports of horrendous human rights violations coming out regularly.

Or it’s just that maybe, Speed wants to use his unique athleticism and try his hand at pugilism itself. It won’t be surprising, since Alalshikh’s new platform will need the star power and followers to be able to challenge the existing landscape.

Tom Brady linked with boxing move this year

The former Patriots Quarterback has met up with Alalshikh, and the pair have publicly corresponded over social media multiple times over the last year.

As a result, many within the combat sports sphere suggested the former Super Bowl winner was set to make a stunning move to combat sports in his retirement, particularly in a spectacular professional boxing outing.

It would be a blockbuster of an event for sure, but as of right now, it lies in direct contradiction to Alalshikh’s public aversion to celebrity/influencer boxing.

Earlier this year, when he had snaked away WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez from Jake Paul, Alalshikh had taken a sharp dig at the YouTuber.

Asserting disdain for influencer boxing, he had suggested that Paul instead fight Mr. Beast for a Disney belt.

That said, Brady is a far bigger name with millions of new followers he could bring to the sport. Notably, Brady has also been a huge fan of the sport for years now.

Back in 2023, honoring Canelo, the former NFL QB had said, “I love boxing…There are a lot of sports that are not contact sports, and if you don’t train hard, you lose the game. But if you don’t train hard in boxing, you’re going to take physical punishment.”

However, at 47 years of age, it remains to be seen whether he himself would like to commit himself to that kind of discipline.