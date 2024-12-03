“Turki Saved Boxing”: Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 Fight Card Seen as the Greatest of All Time by Fans

There’s this idea that Turki Alalshikh is saving boxing. Whether that is true or not is a topic of another day but for now, he’s been announcing absolute scorcher for some time now. Take the Arthur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol Fight Card for example!

Fans get to see a rematch of what is also being called the greatest match-up in boxing history. The first fight lived up to its expectations and fans immediately called for a rematch between the pair.

So naturally, Alalshikh ensured that they got what they wanted. Along with the fabled main event, fans will also witness Shakur Stevenson take on Floyd Schofield, while IBF champion Daniel Dubois tests his skills against Joseph Parker. This will be Dubois’ first fight since his win over Anthony Joshua in Wembley earlier this year.

ANNOUNCED: Full Riyadh Season Card on Feb 22nd in Saudi Arabia: Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol II

Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker

Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield

Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz

Vergil Ortiz vs Israil Madrimov

Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel… — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 2, 2024



Having looked at this stacked card, fans are now praising the Saudi Arabian minister for his hand in ‘reviving’ the sport.

Fans are already dubbing it the greatest boxing card of all time- “Every single fight is a good one, most of them are great. Topped by the best fight in boxing part 2“. The likes of Shakur Stevenson and Daniel Dubois are also part of this card, creating more hype around it, “I hope this is true. That’s an unbelievable undercard and main event rematch. #Unbelievable“.

This fan had nothing but praise for Alalshikh, who he believes has proven every one of his detractors wrong, and said, “Turki does it again. They all said he ruined the sport but without him boxing would be in the grave as we speak. Turki saved boxing.”

Turki did the fans another massive solid back in September by announcing that they were cutting down on the PPV prices so that everyone could tune in and watch the matches.

Alalshikh reveals low PPV prices

This was when the Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga PPV card was being sold for $89.99 resulting in some serious backlash.

Combat sports in general has become an expensive affair for the average fan, owing to exorbitant prices for streaming the events. As a result of this backlash, Alalsikh tweeted that the Riyadh Season card PPV would be made affordable to the average viewer.

To ensure that fans understood he was putting his money where his mouth was, he started by lowering the PPV costs to $20 for the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois fight. Even the Beterbiev vs Bivol I fight was set at $15.

And now as he announced the card for the rematch between the two, he also announced his plans to make the fans happy and make boxing great again.

“We will make PPV price no more than 19.99 GBP in UK, and in USA and the rest of the world not more than 25.99 USD”

We will make PPV price no more than 19.99 GBP in UK, and in USA and the rest of the world not more than 25.99 USD (We want the fans be happy and enjoy it…Lets get boxing great again )

With his new initiative, Alalshikh wants to make sure the PPV prices are low so more people don’t have to resort to watching the fight via illegal streamers, who have been making the broadcasters lose a lot of revenue.