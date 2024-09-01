“U a Quitter”: Devin Haney Lampoons Dirrell Over Floyd Mayweather Comparison and Gervonta Davis Warning

Former WBC super lightweight champion, Devin Haney recently blew his fuse after former Olympian, Andre Dirrell took a sharp dig at the 25-year-old. In fact, Dirrell scolded Devin Haney on social media, criticizing him for posing and copying the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. In return, Haney slapped back, mocking the 40-year-old, essentially asking the Olympian to stay out of “rich people’s business“.

In a public tweet, Haney noted down his response on X.

“Stay out of rich ppl business.. u a quitter me & you are not the same. I’m everything u was pose to be. At 25!”

Stay out of rich ppl business.. u a quitter me & you are not the same. I’m everything u was pose to be. At 25! https://t.co/PrzFd2aPqg — Devin Haney (@Realdevinhaney) August 31, 2024

Dirrell who is a bronze medalist in the 2004 Olympics put on the critic’s hat and went berserk on Haney, asking the young boxer to stop imitating ‘Money’ Mayweather and walking around bodyguards.

While Haney has already been at the receiving end, criticized poorly for copying Tank Davis’ look with the baggy clothes and the gold chain , Dirrell further fanned the flames by claiming that Gervonta Davis would absolutely destroy him.

This however didn’t sit well with Haney!

Instead of taking up the advice, Haney shrugged it right off and denounced the veteran, calling him a quitter. He then heaped self-praise on himself saying that he was everything Dirrell wanted to be at 25!

Now all that’s fine, but the question remains, is Haney trying to be like Mayweather?

“You ain’t nowhere near Floyd’s level”

Dirrell has obviously had enough of Haney’s antics when he called him out for trying to be Mayweather Jr. and trying too hard at that.

In fact, the veteran blasted Haney for copying Floyd, walking with bodyguards, and trying to be the next Mayweather when he had just lost to a juiced-up Ryan Garcia.

Seeing the young pugilist put on the act, Dirrell elaborated that while Haney was mimicking Floyd’s schtick, he is nowhere as good as the 50-0 fighter.

“Devin, you’ve been trying to be Floyd for too long, man. I’m going to say it. You running around with bodyguards in a gym and whatnot, trying to portray an image. I ain’t knocking you. I’m just saying that you trying to play a Floyd Mayweather when you’re not nowhere near his level.”

While the veteran does have a point, Haney evidently doesn’t seem too care.

What do you think about the whole incident, was Haney’s response immature and most importantly is he putting on a Mayweather act?