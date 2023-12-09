Devin Haney vs. Regis Prograis Purses and Payouts: How Much Money Will the Boxers Make?

WBC lightweight (135 lbs) champ, Devin Haney, had a superb last fight against Vasyl Lomachenko on 12 September this year. Despite putting up some commendable resistance, Lomachenko failed to hand Haney his first-ever loss. Haney, currently holds an undefeated record of 30-0-0 proving himself to be one of the top lightweight boxers on the planet. However, most boxing fans may already know that Haney also has his next fight scheduled for 9 December.

Apart from adding another feather to Haney’s record, his victory over Lomachenko also added a handsome amount to his bank. Several reports reveal that the California-based boxer received a guaranteed payment of a whopping $4M. However, his overall earnings from the fight may have been significantly more than that. Well, reports say that Haney will bag an even heavier amount for his upcoming fight where he will take on his noted Louisiana-based rival, Regis Prograis.

The noted media house, ‘Marca‘ disclosed the amount that Haney will be taking home for this bout. Their report said that the 25-year-old has been guaranteed a payout of an insane $6M for this fight. It also revealed that Haney will make a lot more money from his share of PPV sales. But it failed to provide any details about Prograis’ guaranteed fight purse from the bout, despite mentioning that he will make less money than Haney.

The two noted faces in boxing also had their face-off recently. The promoter of the fight, Eddie Hearn, stood pretty close to them since he knew that things could boil over at any point in time.

It’s quite apparent that almost every boxing fan is awaiting this superb matchup pretty eagerly. Haney’s superb record has also prompted several fans to know more about his personal life. However, a large chunk of them often keep talking about his religion.

Is Devin Haney a Muslim?

Although Haney wasn’t born a Muslim, he converted to Islam in the year 2019. But he never decided to make any changes to his name, which often confuses the fans. However, Haney has said that Islam has provided him with discipline, structure and guidance in life.

A lot of fans might say that Haney’s conversion was inspired by the legend, Muhammad Ali, who also converted to Islam after being born as a Christian. However, there are no reports documenting the same. But the fact that can be documented is several fans are currently awaiting Haney’s addition of another feather to his cap. However, with someone like Prograis as his rival, the results of the bout may upset those fans as well.