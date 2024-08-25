“U Really Need to Shut Up”: Shakur Stevenson Faces Backlash After Accusing George Kambosos of Dodging Fight

Fight fans aren’t happy with Shakur Stevenson, and the disapproval was made evident when they reacted bitterly to one of his recent social media replies. There are a lot of reasons behind the 27-year-old’s drop in reputation, including allegations of dropping big-name fights and being overly conservative in the ring. That is why, fans were having none of it when the boxer accused George Kambosos of dodging a fight.

An account on Twitter recently responded to a fan praising Australian fighter, George Kambosos Jr. The tweet said that Kambosos is a warrior and never ducks any fights. He also added that Kambosos said that he would take on Stevenson next year, preferably in Australia.

However, Stevenson had a completely different opinion. He replied to the tweet claiming that the Australian ducked a fight against him as he did not want any ‘smoke’. The 27-year-old also stated that ‘Ferocious’ excused himself by claiming to take time off, but then came back to fight Lomachenko and Maxi Hughes.

Naturally, fans were quick to stop Stevenson in his tracks and they even handed him a few reality checks. Here are some of the best reactions to Stevenson’s tweet.

One fan said, “And you ducked devin haney and tank.”

“Everyone ALWAYS turns you away!!! That’s Bull Never your fault??”- commented a fan pointing out the hypocrisy of the situation.

Everyone ALWAYS turns you away!!! That’s Bull

“U really need to shut up…kambosos got way more heart than your little shaky , sensitive , tweeting ass…dam duck”– said another fan putting the final nail in the coffin.

Unfortunately, the accusations fell on deaf ears as from the looks of it, the boxer is only interested in playing the blame game.

Stevenson plays the victim card for his recent performance

In his most recent fight, Stevenson fought in his hometown of Newark. However, the fight was so boring that fans began booing him and even left the arena prematurely. It really does not get any worse than this. While this might prompt some fighters to look inward and assess their fighting style, Stevenson has gone on the offensive.

In a recent interview, Stevenson claimed that according to him, there is a different standard for entertainment for young black fighters. The 27-year-old pointed out multiple ‘boring’ fights by Lomachenko, Usyk, and others that were not as heavily criticized. Therefore, he feels that the criticism coming his way recently is unwarranted.