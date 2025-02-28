Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson: Gervonta Davis Wants to Fight All of Them Before Retiring From Boxing

Gervonta Davis is gearing up for his upcoming bout against Lamont Roach as he prepares to defend his WBA lightweight title at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. However, beyond this weekend’s fight, many are curious about what the future holds for ‘Tank’, especially with his potential retirement from the sport in 2025.

Davis has, time and again, expressed a desire to focus more on his personal life, particularly being a dedicated father to his children. But if that is truly the case, then who does this future Hall of Famer fight in the 10 months he has left in this calendar year?

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, Davis was presented with options- Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko, and Shakur Stevenson- but he made it clear that he wasn’t singling out just one opponent.

Each of these matchups presents an exciting challenge for ‘Tank’ and would generate massive fan interest.

“To be honest, all of them guys. It’s not a particular name. Me sharing the ring with all them guys would be big”, Davis said.

"You got Ryan Garcia, Vasyl Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson…Who do you see yourself as a big fight going up against?" Gervonta Davis: "To be honest,all of them guys. It's not no particular name. Me sharing the ring with all them guys would be big"

While Davis has expressed interest in fighting all three, boxing politics, promotional barriers, and financial negotiations will play a significant role in determining whether all or any of these fights come to fruition. However, if Davis truly intends to retire soon, fans will be hoping that at least one of these mega feuds actualizes.

For now, Tank remains focused on his WBA lightweight title defense against the WBA 130-pound champion Lamont Roach in Brooklyn.

The WBA champion is also willing to fight long-time rival Shakur Stevenson next but believes another fight needs to take place before that can happen.

Davis Challenges Keyshawn and Shakur

WBC and WBO lightweight champions Stevenson, and Keyshawn Davis have repeatedly stated that they won’t face each other due to their close friendship, but Gervonta isn’t buying it.

He believes that if they truly want a shot at him, they need to settle things in the ring first. During a press conference ahead of his fight this weekend, he addressed the matter and said, “They’re not under the same coaches or none of that. They keep saying they’re not going to fight their brother sh*t. Get the f*ck out of here man. They do need to fight.”

Gervonta Davis answers the question should Keyshawn and shakur fight for a chance to fight Tank.

He also pointed out that Keyshawn’s struggles with weight could force him to move up to 160 pounds soon, which might take him out of the lightweight conversation entirely.

At this point, it remains to be seen whether Keyshawn or Shakur will respond to his challenge. However, if the gods are willing, Tank’s talent for starting a good drama will pay off into another superfight!