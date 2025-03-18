‘I’ll Go 140’: Teofimo Lopez Has Shakur Stevenson Waiting for ‘Business’ After Arnold Barboza Fight

WBO and lineal junior welterweight world champion Teofimo Lopez already has his hands full with an upcoming fight against Arnold Barboza on May 2nd at Madison Square Garden. But even before the bell rings for that matchup, he’s apparently got another boxer waiting in line—Shakur Stevenson.

It all started when Lopez shared a video of Jaldier Herrera calling out Stevenson, saying, “Boxing, this is how I’m feeling.” It didn’t take long for Stevenson to fire back with a challenge of his own, making it clear he was ready to take things to the next level.

“How bout u fight me next Teo.. Let’s line it up we both do business with the same people I’ll go 140 for this on God,” the 22-0 fighter tweeted, letting everyone know he’s willing to move up to 140 pounds just to make the fight happen.

How bout u fight me next Teo.. Let’s line it up we both do business wit the same people I’ll go 140 for this on God https://t.co/qI4lXOcGwo — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) March 17, 2025

Now, that’s a big statement. Stevenson typically fights between 130 and 135 pounds and has never competed at 140 before. But clearly, the opportunity to fight Lopez is enticing enough for him to push those limits.

Meanwhile, Lopez hasn’t officially responded to the challenge, but the buzz is already growing. If he gets past Barboza, the path seems clear for a showdown with Stevenson. And with the latter so willing to jump up a weight class, there is really nowhere else to go.

The ball is now in Lopez’s court—will he accept the challenge?

In the meantime, Stevenson looks like he’s keen to cross names off a list.

Stevenson accepts Herrera’s challenge

The WBC lightweight champion has previously been accused of ducking Herrera by claiming the challenger didn’t have enough pedigree to get a fight against him.

However, at 5’11, the Cuban boxer is a force of nature and is 17-0 in professional fights with 88% of these wins having come by the way of a KO/TKO.

Since his 7th-round win against Enrique Enriquez, he has been constantly calling out the champion to a fight but without much success. However, it would seem Lopez’s constant taunts seem to be working in Herrera’s favor.

Stevenson, tired of all the doubt finally accepted the Cuban’s call out saying, “World Champion in 4 different weight classes by age 28 shit I’m down.. Tell dude run it or stop mentioning my name!!”

World Champion in 4 different weight classes by age 28 shit I’m down.. Tell dude run it or stop mentioning my name!! — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) March 17, 2025

‘Outlaw’ seems ready to make this fight a reality, or at least that’s what he’s saying. Fans won’t believe a word of this unless they see something concrete, like a signed contract or a fight date coming from Stevenson’s camp directly.