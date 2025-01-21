‘We Choose Yoga’: Turki Alalshikh Quashes Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford Fight Rumors With a Witty Twist

Turki Alalshikh knows how to keep fans on their toes! The Saudi boxing mogul recently shared a video of himself and Terence Crawford on a call with Canelo Alvarez. But instead of addressing the fight rumors swirling around the two stars, Alalshikh threw a curveball with a witty twist, joking that they’ve decided to ditch boxing in favor of yoga.

Alalshikh asserted that the video was from a few days ago and they were talking about the new Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves game. Alalshikh has seemingly challenged the boxers since it’s the only combat he could win against either of them.

“They accepted my challenge in the game and we all betting on a dinner on the loser…and we decided that we don’t do the boxing fight because all three of us hate boxing and we decided to choose Yoga instead.”

This is from a few days ago, we are not talking about boxing…we talked about the video game Fatal Fury City of the Wolves, which will launch on the 24th of April 2025…I challenged them in the game, this is the only thing I can challenge them with in relation to combat…They… pic.twitter.com/iOBhjPf7Pi — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) January 21, 2025

He also addressed the rumors about the fight being finalized and joked that the three of them would spread them together.

“Only the three of us know what, when, and where things happen.”

The Crawford- Canelo fight has been in the pipeline for quite some time now. Canelo had earlier claimed that he would be open to the fight but it would take a huge purse for him to even consider fighting the vicious southpaw. Crawford, on the other hand, has been calling out the Mexican maverick since his win over Edgar Berlanga.

Well, it’s taken a fair bit of time but at least the two are on the same page, or rather same screen now.

Canelo vs Crawford a done deal?

Alalshikh has a bucket list that he intends to check off in 2025. He’s already got Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn signed up and ready to go. Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia is certain to happen given both the fighters’ history with each other. This leaves us with Daniel Dubois vs Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua, and Canelo vs Crawford.

Usyk vs Dubois seems like only a matter of time. Usyk is currently on a break after winning the Fury rematch and one return is likely to return Dubois’ call for a rematch. Fury, meanwhile has announced his retirement.

Fortunately, permanence in this matter is not something he is used to. Joshua is also looking for a redemption fight after his loss to Dubois. So a win over Fury would set him up right on the path for that.

Now, the Canelo v Crawford fight still has a few bumps to go through before it gets finalized. For instance, Canelo fights at super middleweight. Crawford, on the other hand, has fought at lightweight and welterweight and will need to put on at least 14 lbs to fight Canelo.

So it’s not going to happen tomorrow or the day after for that matter. But according to TalkSport, the fight is rumored to land on Mexican Independence Day weekend in mid-September, set against the iconic backdrop of Las Vegas. So, keep your fingers crossed!