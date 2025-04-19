Canelo Alvarez Gets a Surprise Win Online as Community Notes Shut Down Jake Paul’s Claim About Chavez Jr.

Still unable to digest Turki Alalshikh snaking away Canelo Alvarez from him, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has continued his campaign of trolling the Mexican boxer. Unfortunately, he seems to have been woefully unaware of how Twitter works.

Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter came with a lot of quirks, but the one good thing to come out of it was Community Notes. It sort of works like Wikipedia. When eligible contributors see a suspicious piece of information, they refute it and provide a correct answer under the tweet.

So, when Jake claimed his next opponent, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., gave the WBA, WBC, and WBO Super Middleweight a tough time, it rang some alarm bells.

Beating his own drum, Paul said, “Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after 1 amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion.”

Bragging further about his career, Jake added, “I just defeated the baddest man on the planet and broke multiple records, and now I’m going against a former world champion with 54 wins who Canelo could barely beat.”

The community note might have ignored Jake calling 58-year-old Mike Tyson the baddest man on the planet, but it simply couldn’t pass on the “Who Canelo could barely beat”.

Clear as day, a response can be found under Paul’s tweet, which reads, “Canelo Alvarez dominated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. unanimously 120-108, meaning Chavez Jr. didn’t win a single round in the eyes of every judge.”

Five years ago, I stepped into the ring for my pro debut after 1 amateur fight, and every fight since has been a step towards becoming world champion. I just defeated the baddest man on the planet and broke multiple records, and now I’m going against a former world champion with… pic.twitter.com/Gah6tqQofG — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2025



Canelo and Chavez Jr. did fight on Cinco De Mayo weekend back in 2017, but as ESPN put it at the time, it was “an annihilation of the highest order.”

The pair fought for 12 snoozefest rounds. And if you were wondering, that doesn’t sound like Canelo, you would be correct in assuming so.

It was as one-sided an affair as Jake vs Mike Tyson was last year. Except, unlike Jake, who was almost 30 years younger than Tyson, Canelo only had five on his side. Despite this, the sheer gap in skills and talent was evident from the second the bell rang.

While Canelo danced around the ring, nimble and fast like a falcon, his opponent resorted to dragging himself around the canvas, throwing predictable one-twos, as his father, the legendary Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., watched from the ringside.

Chavez and Paul share history with UFC champion

Chavez Jr. will be the first top-flight boxer Jake faces in his pro career. At 39 years old, the former WBC middleweight champion is also the youngest world title-holding boxer to fight against the 28-year-old reality TV star.

Notably, much like Jake, Chavez Jr. has also been fighting mixed martial artists in the last few years. The two even share a common opponent – former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Chavez Jr. lost to Silva via split decision during a 2021 event called “Tribute to the Kings”. Silva faced Jake a year later, only to lose to the younger Paul brother via unanimous decision.

Interestingly, Paul had wanted to face Canelo sometime this year and had also claimed to have had the papers signed for the same. However, with Alalshikh’s involvement and the prospect of a Terence Crawford fight seemed to have swayed Canelo at the last moment.

He later explained the decision and hinted that Alalshikh had offered him the security of a four or five-fight deal. The 36-year-old also noted that it was a rather easy decision to walk away from the Paul agreement.