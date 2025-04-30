“Boxing is Reviving”: Return of Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, and Naoya Inoue Rekindles Fans’ Faith

“There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen”. Well, this is shaping up to be one of those weeks for boxing. It’s only been a few days since Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. gave us the fight of their lives. And now Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, and Naoya Inoue are all stepping into the ring over the weekend.

To kick things off, Garcia will be taking on Rolly Romero in what is touted to be a historic event as they take over Times Square. On Saturday night, WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight Canelo will fight William Scull. This will be followed by Inoue taking on Ramon Cardenas at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“Boxing is reviving! We are back!” said one hyped up Twitter user in elation to the stacked weekend. Another couldn’t believe that boxing was actually living up to the hype and said, “Wow man, Boxing is unreal atm”.

However, there were also those who claimed that the promoters don’t know what they are doing.

“Ryan Garcia has done nothing in the sport…but he’s a star…” said a boxing fan in response to the celebrations around Garcia’s return from a doping suspension of a year.

Another spoke about how Top Rank did Inoue dirty by putting his fight closer to the Mexican superstar, Canelo’s fight, “Terrible choice by top rank putting inoue on cinco de canelo.”

But hold on, these are not the only fights the weekend has to offer. While the main focus will continue to be Friday night at Times Square, Garcia will not be the only fighter whose comeback fans will look forward to.

His last opponent, Devin Haney, who has cried foul after the southpaw tested positive for Ostarine, is also returning to action.

Haney and Teofimo Lopez join Garcia

Haney, the former undisputed lightweight champion, will be looking to make quick work of Jose Ramirez to set up a rematch against ‘KingRy’ in October. If both Garcia and Haney end up winning their respective bouts, they will inevitably head towards a much-anticipated rematch next.

However, not if Romero has his day under the sun. Interestingly, while he fully intends to stop Garcia’s celebratory return, he also hopes that the southpaw can whale on Haney regardless.

During a face-to-face with ‘KingRy’ even stated, “I hope you beat the sh*t out of him again, even worse than the first time.”

Also joining these giants on the same card is WBO junior welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez, who is returning to the ring after almost a year-long absence. He will defend his title against Arnold Barboza Jr. on the main card.