WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Believes Jake Paul Will Pull Off the Upset Against Mike Tyson in Upcoming Fight

As YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul steps into the ring against 58-year-old Mike Tyson, it has become increasingly difficult to come to a prediction about how to bet your money. On one hand, there’s Paul, who is 28 and has evolution on his side, while there’s ‘Iron’ Mike, who despite his age is still an OG of the sport. WWE champ Cody Rhodes, however, knows who he’s gambling on.

Rhodes, who’s watched Jake’s rise closely, believes that the younger Paul brother has what it takes to pull off an upset and secure a victory against Tyson.

With Jake’s unconventional approach complimenting his knack for defying expectations, Cody’s got plenty of reasons to feel confident about his choice.

“That is a tricky one. I mean, I think everyone when it comes to a Mike Tyson fight even today wants to see this big legendary Mike Tyson knockout. Logan Paul and Jake Paul have a wonderful gym, where I once got to visit and I was blown away by. So as much as a love Mike Tyson, I think that’s Jake Paul all the way.”

‘The American Nightmare’ believes that behind the social media personas and the bravado, the Paul boys are two extremely hard-working individuals who have accomplished most things they have put their minds to.

Jake himself is so confident of defeating the 58-year-old Tyson that he has offered a $5 million bet to the legend if can last more than four rounds with him.

Paul’s bets $5 million, Tyson wants 20

‘The Problem Child’ claims all Tyson has to do to pocket the extra cash is survive four rounds in the ring. But there’s a twist: if Tyson accepts and gets knocked out early, he has to sport an “I love Jake Paul” tattoo as a forfeit.

“Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million. But if not, you get the tattoo. Deal or no deal?”

Tyson isn’t fazed though. He just wants extra dough. $5 million is too cheap for his blood.

Tyson initially had chosen to stay mum, only to eventually respond by saying Jake would need to up the offer if he were serious. “He should offer more,” Tyson told USA TODAY.

“Tell him probably about $20 million.”

Tyson’s response hints he’s not too keen on getting that tattoo anytime soon! But if he does, it still won’t be the most embarrassing tattoo he’s ever gotten.