Basketball

“Charles Barkley bet $100,000 on himself to be in the top 75, he finished 76th!”: NBA legend mimics Michael Jordan by betting on golf, and almost loses his bearings

While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth was – and ended up having to eat $100,000.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"On paper, the Mercedes is a winning car"– F1 bosses are beware of Mercedes resurgence ahead of Azerbaijan GP
Next Article
Save the date: WWE announce official return date of John Cena!
NBA Latest Post
While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth was – and ended up having to eat $100,000.
“Charles Barkley bet $100,000 on himself to be in the top 75, he finished 76th!”: NBA legend mimics Michael Jordan by betting on golf, and almost loses his bearings

While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth…