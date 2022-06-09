“Charles Barkley bet $100,000 on himself to be in the top 75, he finished 76th!”: NBA legend mimics Michael Jordan by betting on golf, and almost loses his bearings

While competing in a celebrity golf event, Charles Barkley put his money where his mouth was – and ended up having to eat $100,000.

Charles Barkley famously outed Michael Jordan for wagering $300,000 on a single golf course, but Barkley himself is not much better at gambling!

Charles Barkley tells @GrahamBensinger he has lost $1 million dollars on gambling at least 10 to 20 times pic.twitter.com/GuHyIRzTyb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 9, 2021

Barkley retired from the NBA in 2000. He became only the fourth player in NBA history to record 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 4,000 assists.

But currently, Barkley is likely more known for his job off the court, whether as an NBA analyst or maybe the worst gambling sportsman of all time!

Charles Barkley loses a $100,000 bet on himself at a celebrity golf tournament

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley finished 76th in the American Century Championship celebrity golf event. Barkley’s performance cost him $100,000 and a chance to win $500,000.

Charles Barkley? Good at golf? Well, he bet $100K on himself at celebrity tournament to prove it https://t.co/OvhOhqp1Ny — MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) July 10, 2021

Barkley had finished in the bottom three out of about 80-90 celebs in 17 straight ACCs. A Lake Tahoe fan favorite, Sir Charles bet on himself to finish among the top 75 in a field of 88.

He claimed to have gambled $100,000 and received 5-to-1 odds. This was a considerable cut from the 17-to-1 opening odds at William Hill’s Caesars Sportsbook.

Charles Barkley said the $100,000 bet he placed on himself to finish in the Top 75 of last year’s celebrity golf tournament was eventually refunded due to a state regulation that prohibits participants from betting on an event in which they’re involved. Barkley finished 76th. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) June 8, 2022

The funniest part of this whole charade is that Charles finished 76th. Had he finished 75th and the bet stood, he would have won $500,000. Lucky for him, he didn’t lose $100,000.

Barkley lost his bet and money, despite improving on his second-to-last finish in the celebrity golf competition from last time. Although he will be reimbursed, his poor performance will haunt him.

