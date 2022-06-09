“Draymond Green will have a podcast episode on how he controlled the tempo of game with 2/3/4”: NBA Twitter attacks the GSW DPOY for a horrid Game 3 performance vs the Celtics

Draymond Green had an awful 2-point, 3-assist, 4-rebound performance in the Warriors’ 116-100 Game 3 loss against the Celtics.

Playing an NBA Finals game at the TD Garden after 12 years, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics put on an incredible show for 19,000+ spectators present. Surviving the Warriors‘ 33-25 3rd quarter run, it was Ime Udoka’s boys who managed to dismantle Stephen Curry and co.’s defense, grabbing a huge 116-100 Game 3 win.

Unfortunately for Steve Kerr, a huge reason for their loss was because of the inefficient performance of Draymond Green. The former DPOY followed his Game 2’s 9/5/7 stat line with an awful 2-point, 4-rebound, 3-assist performance before getting fouled out late in the 4th period.

Draymond Green tonight: 2 Points

4 Rebounds

3 Assists

25% FG

6 Fouls pic.twitter.com/L0WfQ91Lam — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 9, 2022

Also Read: The Boston Celtics trio put up 20-5-5 each as they dismantle the Warriors

When talking about his gameplay tonight, Green held himself responsible for GSW’s loss. In the postgame presser, the forward candidly said:

“(Played) like sh*t… I think I never found the rhythm. Really, on both ends of the floor. Not enough force”

“Like s—“ Draymond Green kept it short when asked how he played tonight pic.twitter.com/YOckBp2dEf — ESPN (@espn) June 9, 2022

NBA Twitter trolls Draymond Green for his forgettable Game 3 performance

Several Twitteratis trolled Dray for putting up a horrific performance.

Draymond on his podcast explaining how he was controlling the tempo of the game with his 2-3-4 stat line pic.twitter.com/ILzXq6Ks9I — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 9, 2022

Draymond will finish the night with the elusive 1/2/3/4 box score 4 rebounds

3 assists

2 points

1 postgame podcast — . (@FieldsSzn69) June 9, 2022

Look like Draymond was more prepped for his post game podcast than the actual game. Just an observation, never mind me tho. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 9, 2022

Draymond trying to explain his performance on the draymond green podcast: pic.twitter.com/JHaJ167HMi — The Pettiest Laker Fan (@ThePettiestLA) June 9, 2022

Draymond Green this series pic.twitter.com/t9UiI4CyVC — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) June 9, 2022

Also Read: Charles Barkley on how’d he handle the Warriors DPOY

The Warriors have managed to bounce back after every single loss in the following game during these 2022 playoffs. Hopefully, they can keep this streak alive and tie up the series at 2 games apiece on Friday night. For that to happen, the Warriors will require the trio of Curry, Green, and Thompson to bring out their A-game.