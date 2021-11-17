“Clear Commmunication”: Irfan Pathan exclaims Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would pave way for better communication as Team India leaders

Irfan Pathan exclaims Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid would communicate better as the duo take up new responsibilities in Indian Team set-up

Team India have begun a new era with a 3-match T20I series versus New Zealand, under newly inducted coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

While Rohit Sharma has lead India in 18 T20Is before, which includes the 2018 Asia Cup triumph as well, he has now taken over as a permanent leader of the side, after Virat Kohli quit his role as captain following the recently concluded 2021 T20 World Cup.

Before the commencement of the ongoing first T20I between India and New Zealand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to his social media handle to describe one facet of Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid partnership that would work pretty well for the Indian Cricket Team going forward.

The 37-year-old was of the view that the one thing that the partnership of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid as captain and coach of the team respectively would bring to the table is ‘clear communication’.

Earlier, speaking on Star Sports’ Game Plan, before the match build-up between India and New Zealand Pathan spoke highly of Dravid’s communication skills and his ability to understand the needs of every player.

Speaking from personal experience, one thing that #RahulDravid and #RohitSharma will bring to the table is CLEAR COMMUNICATION. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 17, 2021

Pathan recalled an incident from the 2007 World Cup which demonstrated the qualities of Dravid – the mentor and leader.

“It’s all about comfort. You perform much better with a coach or a captain, whom you are comfortable playing with. What Rahul Bhai brings in is – clear communication. Even when he was the leader for the Indian cricket team, if anyone had any problem, they could just go up to him and talk about it very freely. I remember an incident – when we lost the 2007 (ODI) World Cup – we were in West Indies – he came up to me and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said, ‘look, I know we all are upset, let’s go for a movie. We went for the movie and then we had half an hour to ask him things,” quoted Pathan.

“He said, yes, we lost this World Cup, we wanted to make a difference, but this is not the end of it; life is much bigger; we will come back tomorrow. That’s the kind of character he is. He is always looking to put any cricketer in a positive frame of mind,” added Pathan.

