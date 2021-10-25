“Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai”: Babar Azam father crying after Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam registered his name in history by defeating India, and the video of Babar’s father has been touching the cricket fans.

24 October 2021 will be written in golden letters in Pakistan’s cricket history. They defeated India by a margin of 10 wickets, which is India’s biggest defeat in this format of the game. Pakistan finally registered its first win over India in the T20 World Cup history.

After winning the toss, Babar invited India to bat first, and Shaheen Aridi proved his decision right. Shaheen was on fire in the powerplay overs, whereas Indian batters looked sluggish. At the score of just 6 runs, India lost both of their star openers. However, India managed to get a respectable score of 151 runs.

Pakistan has a history of choking under pressure, but they came with a different intent. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took the chase on their own, and both of them scored half-centuries. Rizwan scored 79 runs at strike-rate of 143.64, whereas Babar scored 68 runs at 130.77.

This is for you, Pakistan.

History made. All eyes on the next game, in sha Allah. #PakistanZindabad 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/Hsf5eUBhtD — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 24, 2021

Babar Azam’s father crying video

Azam achieved a feat that the legends of Pakistan couldn’t do. He became the first skipper of Pakistan to lead his side to a world-cup win against India. Mazher Arshad tweeted a video in which Babar Azam’s father is crying in the stands after the victory.

He tweeted, “This is Babar Azam’s father, So happy for him.”

This is Babar Azam’s father. So happy for him. I first met him in 2012 at Adnan Akmal’s walima. Babar at that time was 3 years away from Pakistan debut. I clearly remember what his father told me “bas debut ho jane do. Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai” pic.twitter.com/ZlsvODQkSg — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 24, 2021

Babar Azam T20 Records

Azam has been brilliant in the T20 cricket so far. He has scored 2272 T20I runs at 48.34, whereas his S/R has been 130.64. Babar also has a T20I century under his belt.

In the PSL 2021, he scored 554 runs at 69.25, whereas he had a strike-rate of 132.53. He was also the highest run-scorer of the tournament. Apart from PSL, he has also proved his quality in the English T20 Blast.

The win against India has certainly turned Babar Azam from “Superboy” to “Superman”.