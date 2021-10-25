Cricket

“Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai”: Babar Azam father crying after Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup

"Agay sara maidaan babar ka hai”: Babar Azam father crying after Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
“I’m the poster boy for not having a foul called”: James Harden goes off on NBA refs for not calling fouls in his favor amidst Nets slow start
Next Article
"I worry when Joel Embiid falls. No offense to Josh Giddey, but I could care less.": Sixers' commentator draws attention for his questionable comments in the game against OKC
Cricket Latest News
"Haan Bhajji, walkover lena hai": Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan's win over India in T20 World Cup
“Haan Bhajji, walkover lena hai”: Shoaib Akhtar trolls Harbhajan Singh after Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup

After Pakistan’s win, Shoaib Akhtar trolled Harbhajan Singh via video over his walkover comment that…