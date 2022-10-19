“104 metre into the night sky”: Rovman Powell monster six off Blessing Muzarabani flabbergasts Akeal Hosein in Hobart T20I

Rovman Powell monster six: The West Indian vice-captain hit a gargantuan six at the Bellerive Oval tonight.

During the eighth First Round ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between West Indies and Zimbabwe in Hobart, West Indies vice-captain Rovman Powell (28) hit Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for a monster six.

It all happened on the third delivery of the last over when Powell dispatched a rank short delivery from the right-arm bowler out of the Bellerive Oval for a shot which stunned one and all.

West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein (23*), who was at the non-striker’s end at the moment, literally couldn’t believe his eyes at the sight of Powell hitting such a huge six. As a result, what followed was a flabbergasted Hosein watching and watching the ball sailing outside the ground.

Powell, who had already hit the first ball of the same over for a six, ended up skying the next ball high into the air only to be caught by Richard Ngarava.

Rovman Powell monster six off Blessing Muzarabani flabbergasts Akeal Hosein

“My gosh! 150 is up. Can you give 12 at some point? That is a rocket ball. This is a monster. Rovman Powell, 104 metre into the night,” commentators were heard to describe Powell’s six at the Blundstone Arena today.

Readers must note that Powell and Hosein put together a 34-ball 49-run seventh-wicket partnership to power West Indies to a respectable 153/7 in 20 overs.

After winning the toss, electing to bat and registering another individual failure, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (7) witnessed his bowlers getting some cushion to bowl primarily due to opening batter Johnson Charles hitting 45 (36) with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Apart from Pooran, all-rounders Kyle Mayers (13) and Jason Holder (4) and batters Evin Lewis (15) and Shamarh Brooks (0) all couldn’t manage to create any sort of impact to leave the team in tatters on Wednesday.