Blessing Muzarabani vs Virat Kohli head to head record: Virat Kohli T20 record vs Zimbabwe innings list

India and Zimbabwe will go head to head in the last Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. It will be interesting to see the battle between Indian batters and the Zimbabwe pacers. Especially, it will be great to see how Blessing Muzarabani will bowl against Virat Kohli.

India have already sealed their spot in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 after the defeat of South Africa against the Netherlands. Virat Kohli is in excellent form at the moment, and he would want to make the most of his opportunities. The bowlers of the side have also done well.

Zimbabwe will be delighted with their tournament so far as they qualified for the Super 12 and also defeated Pakistan in one of their matches. This is yet another opportunity for them to prove their quality against a great opposition.

Blessing Muzarabani vs Virat Kohli head to head record

Blessing Muzarabani has been Zimbabwe’s ace pacer, and he has proved his quality in this T20 World Cup as well. Muzarabani has scalped 9 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 6.57, and he will again want to lead the bowling of his side.

Virat Kohli is also back at his very best, and he has scored three half-centuries in the four matches he has played in the tournament so far, where he has 220 runs under his belt. Kohli will certainly face Muzarabani, and the Zimbabwe side would want to use their best pacer against Virat.

The battle between Kohli and Muzarabani can be a great one to watch out for. Till now, Virat has not faced a single delivery of Muzarabani in his career so far, and it will be interesting to see how he will fare against Zimbabwe’s ace pacer. Craig Ervine said that Zimbabwe’s pacer will look to dominate the Indian batters.

Virat Kohli T20 record vs Zimbabwe innings list

It is amazing that Virat has just played a couple of T20I matches against Zimbabwe, and he has batted in just one of them. In one T20I innings against Zimbabwe, he remained unbeaten at 26 runs in 21 balls with the help of three boundaries and one six.